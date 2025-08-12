12 August 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Independence Day bomb plot foiled, 6 youth arrested in Rajasthan, grenades smuggled from Pakistan

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (AGTF) has apprehended six individuals who were allegedly plotting bomb blasts at two locations in India on Independence Day, August 15th. The Rajasthan AGTF has handed over the suspects to the Punjab Police.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Bomb Blast
Arrested accused (Photo - Patrika)

Jaipur. The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Police Headquarters has apprehended six individuals, including three minors, in Jaipur and Niwai, Tonk, for allegedly plotting blasts in Delhi and Gwalior by August 15. The accused were also wanted in connection with a grenade blast outside a liquor shop in Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Punjab on July 7, which created widespread panic.

After the blast in Jalandhar, the accused fled to Rajasthan. They are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and their handler, Jishan Akhtar, is based in Canada. Investigations by security agencies revealed that the grenades were sourced from Pakistan. This operation was conducted based on information provided by the Punjab Police.

Arrested Individuals

ADG Dinesh M.N. stated that the accused have been handed over to a special operations cell from Amritsar and a Punjab Police team. He identified the arrested adults as Sanjay Nayak (resident of Navrangdesar, Shergarh, Hanumangarh), Sonu alias Kali Chir (resident of Alamgir, Kapurthala, Punjab), and Ritik (resident of Madhorajpura, Jaipur). Three minors from Uttar Pradesh, Niwai, and Punjab were also apprehended. The minor from Uttar Pradesh allegedly carried out the grenade blast in Punjab.

Jishan Akhtar Claims Responsibility for Baba Siddiqui's Murder

ADG M.N. further revealed that Jishan Akhtar had claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai. Jishan Akhtar, Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, Manu Agwan, and Gopi Nawanshahr are all reportedly connected.

Awaiting Targets

Jishan Akhtar, Shahzad, and Gopi allegedly recruit underage boys from various parts of the country by offering them money. The ADG explained that the arrested accused were connected to Jishan through Instagram and other online apps. Jishan orchestrated the blast in Punjab after a liquor businessman refused to pay extortion money. Jishan Akhtar had identified Delhi and Gwalior as targets for the accused.

Operation Under ASP Siddhant Sharma's Supervision

M.N. stated that the arrests were made under the supervision of ASP Siddhant Sharma, led by Inspector Ramsingh and Sub-Inspector Narendra Singh. ASI Dushyant Singh, Head Constable Shahid Ali, and Constables Ravindra Singh, Mahendra Singh, Devendra Singh, Jitendra Kumar, and Dinesh Kumar played crucial roles in the operation.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 08:31 am

English News / National News / Independence Day bomb plot foiled, 6 youth arrested in Rajasthan, grenades smuggled from Pakistan
