Independence Day bomb plot foiled, 6 youth arrested in Rajasthan, grenades smuggled from Pakistan

ADG Dinesh M.N. stated that the accused have been handed over to a special operations cell from Amritsar and a Punjab Police team. He identified the arrested adults as Sanjay Nayak (resident of Navrangdesar, Shergarh, Hanumangarh), Sonu alias Kali Chir (resident of Alamgir, Kapurthala, Punjab), and Ritik (resident of Madhorajpura, Jaipur). Three minors from Uttar Pradesh, Niwai, and Punjab were also apprehended. The minor from Uttar Pradesh allegedly carried out the grenade blast in Punjab.