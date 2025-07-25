India Bans 25 OTT Apps: Government Issues Notification, Citing Obscene Content

The Modi government has banned 25 OTT platforms in the country. Some of the big names included in the banned apps are Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix. These OTT platforms have been instructed to shut down immediately.
A notification has been issued in this regard by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). It states that the main objective of this step is to curb the spread of obscene content. Such content is considered to be in violation of Indian legal and cultural standards.
The banned apps include Big Shots app, Boomex, Navrasa Lite, Gulab app, Kangan app, Bull app, Jalwa app, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Faneo, Shoex, Soul Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Halchal app, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Foogie, Mojflix, and Triflix.
These apps were found to be violating various laws, including Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000; Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
The government has directed internet service providers to block public access to these websites in India. According to media reports, the MIB has also requested the Director (DS-II) of the Department of Telecommunications to assist ISPs in compliance.
This action reflects the government's commitment to enforcing digital content regulations and ensuring compliance with laws in the country.
In April, the Supreme Court responded to a petition demanding a ban on obscene content on OTT and social media.
The court stated, “this is not our jurisdiction; you do something”. However, the judges also highlighted the need for action, with the Solicitor General indicating existing regulations and other measures under consideration.