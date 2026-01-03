India Braces for Biting Frost as Met Department Issues 7-Day Warning for Several States

The winter alert is now intensifying, with many parts of the country experiencing a drop in temperature with the onset of the new year, leading to increased cold. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 7 days, predicting severe cold.
◙ The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave in many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana for the next 7 days. During this period, dense fog will prevail in many districts in the morning, increasing the impact of the cold.
◙ According to the Meteorological Department's warning, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh will experience cold waves along with snowfall in many places for the next 7 days, leading to severe cold.
◙ The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of cold wave in many districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, and West Bengal for the next 7 days, which will increase the cold.
◙ The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for many parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura for the next 7 days. A fog alert has also been issued for the morning hours during this period.
◙ The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for the next 7 days. Cold wave conditions are expected in many districts of these two states for the next 7 days, leading to increased chill.
