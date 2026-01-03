3 January 2026,

Saturday

National News

India Braces for Biting Frost as Met Department Issues 7-Day Warning for Several States

The winter alert is now intensifying, with many parts of the country experiencing a drop in temperature with the onset of the new year, leading to increased cold.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Cold Wave Warning by IMD

The winter alert is now intensifying, with many parts of the country experiencing a drop in temperature with the onset of the new year, leading to increased cold. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 7 days, predicting severe cold.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave in many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana for the next 7 days. During this period, dense fog will prevail in many districts in the morning, increasing the impact of the cold.

According to the Meteorological Department's warning, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh will experience cold waves along with snowfall in many places for the next 7 days, leading to severe cold.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of cold wave in many districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, and West Bengal for the next 7 days, which will increase the cold.

The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for many parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura for the next 7 days. A fog alert has also been issued for the morning hours during this period.

The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for the next 7 days. Cold wave conditions are expected in many districts of these two states for the next 7 days, leading to increased chill.

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 12:54 pm

English News / National News / India Braces for Biting Frost as Met Department Issues 7-Day Warning for Several States

