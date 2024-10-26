scriptIndia-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali | India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrols Set to Resume by Diwali | Latest News | Patrika News
India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali

The armies of both countries have begun dismantling temporary tents and shelters from the Depsang and Demchok points

New DelhiOct 26, 2024 / 09:02 am

Patrika Desk

India-China Standoff: After the agreement on Monday, the armies of India and China have started retreating from the Actual Control Line (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Sources said that the armies of both countries, which were face-to-face at the Depsang and Demchok points, started retreating from Tuesday. This process will be completed by October 28-29, and patrolling will start on October 31. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday that an agreement had been reached to resolve the issues that arose in the border areas between India and China in 2020.
The armies of both countries have begun dismantling temporary tents and shelters from the Depsang and Demchok points. Armoured vehicles and military equipment are also being withdrawn, aiming to restore the situation to its pre-April 2020 state at these locations. Patrolling will resume once the troops have retreated.

What is the Border Dispute?

-There are seven points in eastern Ladakh where there is a standoff between India and China. These are Patrolling Point 14, also known as Galwan, Patrolling Point 15, also known as Hot Spring, Patrolling Point 17A, also known as Gogra, and the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, where there is tension.
-In April 2020, China had intruded into six areas of eastern Ladakh, following which India had also deployed its troops. By 2022, China had withdrawn its troops from four areas. The Indian army was not being allowed to patrol in Daulat Beg Oldi and Demchok.
-Before April 2020, China had deployed thousands of troops along the border, following which India had also deployed its troops. A bloody clash had taken place between Chinese soldiers and Indian jawans in Galwan in June 2020.
-After several rounds of talks, an agreement was reached in September 2022 to withdraw troops from Gogra and Hot Spring, following which Chinese troops had withdrawn from there. The two important points of Depsang and Demchok were left, where an agreement was reached on October 21 to disengage.
-Two years ago, troops had withdrawn from the Pangong area, also known as the Finger Area, and the patrolling point of Galwan. Then troops had withdrawn from Gogra, also known as Patrolling Point 17, and then from Hot Spring, also known as Patrolling Point 15. Buffer zones have been created here. Talks are on to resume patrolling here.

