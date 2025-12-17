17 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

India-Ethiopia Trade Deal: Which Sectors in India Will Be Transformed? Learn Everything About the New Deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first visit to Ethiopia. He was honoured with Ethiopia's highest award, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

(Image- X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi Ethiopia Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ethiopia for the first time. During this visit, PM Modi elevated the relations between the two countries to a strong level.

He held a long discussion with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. During this, cooperation between the two countries was discussed, especially in areas such as trade, investment, innovation, technology, defence, health, and capacity building.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali honoured PM Modi with the country's highest award, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. This award was given to PM Modi for strengthening relations between the two countries and for his leadership.

Discussion on enhancing cooperation in three sectors

The Prime Minister has now provided information about three sectors in which cooperation between the two countries has been discussed for enhancement. These include food-health security, capacity building, and digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in sustainable farming, natural farming, and agri-tech to boost Ethiopia's food security.

What did PM Modi say?

PM Modi said in his X post: "Had a detailed discussion with PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. We have decided to elevate India-Ethiopia relations to a Strategic Partnership. Gave three specific suggestions to enhance bilateral relations. Now, we need to deepen relations between the two countries in food security and health security."

He further wrote: "Today, we have decided to launch new programmes in Artificial Intelligence and double student scholarships. This will provide more opportunities for Ethiopian students for higher education in India and strengthen youth-to-youth engagement."

Discussion on enhancing cooperation in these areas

PM Modi further said: "Our discussions also covered other issues, including enhancing collaboration in pharmaceuticals, digital health, medical tourism, and more. Sectors like energy and critical minerals also offer many opportunities."

PM Modi was formally welcomed at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. This visit yielded several significant outcomes, including agreements on customized cooperation, the establishment of a data centre, and UN peacekeeping training.

What does Ethiopia import from India?

Ethiopia is a large market for India. India exports iron/steel, medicines/pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemicals, paper, plastic, and metal products to Ethiopia. This provides a significant benefit.

