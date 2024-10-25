India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

I have to stop theft: Finance Minister She informed that through this government scheme, more than $450 billion has been transferred in the last eight years. She also said, “As the Finance Minister, I have to stop theft. I have to ensure that every taxpayer’s money is spent correctly, and there is a correct account of it. I do not want theft to prevail.”

Aadhaar-linked DBT provides cash benefits to beneficiaries Through the Aadhaar-linked DBT, cash benefits are directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. This facility eliminates the need for documents and also prevents problems like fake beneficiaries. The world’s largest DBT scheme, the PM-Kisan scheme, has already transferred more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmers across the country. With the 18th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme, the total amount transferred has crossed Rs 3.24 lakh crore.

One of the largest DBT schemes This initiative is one of the largest DBT schemes in the world, which uses a digital platform for transparent registration and transfer of welfare funds to farmers. The PM-Kisan scheme has eliminated the dependence on middlemen and promoted sustainable agricultural practices. By eliminating intermediaries, this scheme ensures that all farmers receive equal assistance.