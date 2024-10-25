scriptIndia has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, through the government’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes, more than $450 billion has been transferred in the last eight years, preventing theft of $40 billion.

New DelhiOct 25, 2024 / 04:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last eight years through the government’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes. During her visit to the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, the Finance Minister said that more than 51 ministries and departments of the central government are now using different DBT schemes.

I have to stop theft: Finance Minister

She informed that through this government scheme, more than $450 billion has been transferred in the last eight years. She also said, “As the Finance Minister, I have to stop theft. I have to ensure that every taxpayer’s money is spent correctly, and there is a correct account of it. I do not want theft to prevail.”

Aadhaar-linked DBT provides cash benefits to beneficiaries

Through the Aadhaar-linked DBT, cash benefits are directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. This facility eliminates the need for documents and also prevents problems like fake beneficiaries. The world’s largest DBT scheme, the PM-Kisan scheme, has already transferred more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmers across the country. With the 18th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme, the total amount transferred has crossed Rs 3.24 lakh crore.

One of the largest DBT schemes

This initiative is one of the largest DBT schemes in the world, which uses a digital platform for transparent registration and transfer of welfare funds to farmers. The PM-Kisan scheme has eliminated the dependence on middlemen and promoted sustainable agricultural practices. By eliminating intermediaries, this scheme ensures that all farmers receive equal assistance.

PMJDY boosts financial inclusion

Moreover, the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) promotes financial inclusion, under which more than 523 million bank accounts have been opened, bringing the marginalized sections into the formal financial system. According to the government, this Aadhaar-based approach has not only empowered people but also resulted in significant savings for the country’s treasury by removing crores of fake, non-existent, and ineligible beneficiaries from government schemes. For instance, due to Aadhaar-based DBT, more than 4.15 crore fake LPG connections and 5.03 crore duplicate ration cards have been eliminated, ensuring the smooth distribution of essential services like cooking gas and food subsidies.

News / National News / India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

Special

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

in 3 hours

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

National News

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

2 hours ago

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

18 hours ago

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

in 38 minutes

Latest National News

India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

National News

India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

in 5 hours

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

National News

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

in 5 hours

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

National News

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

in 5 hours

Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

National News

Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.