India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

Operation Sindoor: The Indian armed forces have retaliated for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. A joint operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, was carried out by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

BharatMay 07, 2025 / 09:55 am

Patrika Desk

India strikes

India strikes

Operation Sindoor: Late on Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 AM, India launched a large-scale, precise counter-terrorism operation codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’. This was a joint operation involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, targeting a total of nine terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The air strike destroyed key camps belonging to organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

90 Terrorists Killed

With the assistance of RAW, the Indian forces identified the targets; four were located in Pakistan and five in PoK. According to Indian intelligence sources, 80 to 90 terrorists were killed in these strikes, with the highest number of casualties, 25-30, in the Bahawalpur and Muridke camps.

Key Terrorist Bases Destroyed:

1. Bahawalpur (Pakistan): Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, 100 km from the international border.
2. Muridke (Pakistan): Lashkar-e-Taiba camp (linked to the 26/11 attacks), 30 km from the border.
3. Gulpur (PoK): Training and accommodation centre, 35 km from the LOC (Punch-Rajouri).
4. Lashkar Camp Sawai (PoK – Tangdhar Sector): Lashkar-e-Taiba camp, 30 km from the LOC.
5. Bilal Camp (PoK): Jaish-e-Mohammed launchpad.
6. Kotli (PoK): Lashkar-e-Taiba base, 15 km from the LOC.
7. Barnala Camp (PoK): Potential Lashkar/Jaish base, 10 km from the LOC.
8. Sarjal Camp (Pak Border – Samba/Kathua Front): Jaish-e-Mohammed base, 8 km from the international border.
9. Mehmoona Camp (near Sialkot, Pakistan): Hizbul Mujahideen training camp, 15 km from the border.
The presence of a large number of terrorists in these camps had already been confirmed. Military sources say that these attacks completely destroyed seven Jaish and Lashkar camps and two Hizbul bases.

Pakistan’s Statement

The Pakistani army confirmed India’s action, stating that the Indian forces launched a total of 24 missile strikes at six different locations, resulting in eight deaths and 33 injuries. However, India has not responded to these claims.
This operation is in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. India has sent a clear message that its policy towards terrorism is now based entirely on “zero tolerance”.

