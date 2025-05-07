India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

90 Terrorists Killed With the assistance of RAW, the Indian forces identified the targets; four were located in Pakistan and five in PoK. According to Indian intelligence sources, 80 to 90 terrorists were killed in these strikes, with the highest number of casualties, 25-30, in the Bahawalpur and Muridke camps.

Summary on the list of 9 targets taken by the Indian Armed Forces under #OperationSindoor in Pakistan, PoK 1. Markaz Subhan Allah Bahawalpur

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke

3. Sarjal / Tehra Kalan

4. Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot,

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber,

Key Terrorist Bases Destroyed: 1. Bahawalpur (Pakistan): Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, 100 km from the international border.

2. Muridke (Pakistan): Lashkar-e-Taiba camp (linked to the 26/11 attacks), 30 km from the border.

3. Gulpur (PoK): Training and accommodation centre, 35 km from the LOC (Punch-Rajouri).

4. Lashkar Camp Sawai (PoK – Tangdhar Sector): Lashkar-e-Taiba camp, 30 km from the LOC.

5. Bilal Camp (PoK): Jaish-e-Mohammed launchpad.

6. Kotli (PoK): Lashkar-e-Taiba base, 15 km from the LOC.

7. Barnala Camp (PoK): Potential Lashkar/Jaish base, 10 km from the LOC.

8. Sarjal Camp (Pak Border – Samba/Kathua Front): Jaish-e-Mohammed base, 8 km from the international border.

The presence of a large number of terrorists in these camps had already been confirmed. Military sources say that these attacks completely destroyed seven Jaish and Lashkar camps and two Hizbul bases.

Pakistan’s Statement The Pakistani army confirmed India’s action, stating that the Indian forces launched a total of 24 missile strikes at six different locations, resulting in eight deaths and 33 injuries. However, India has not responded to these claims.

This operation is in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. India has sent a clear message that its policy towards terrorism is now based entirely on “zero tolerance”.