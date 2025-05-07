India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

90 Terrorists KilledWith the assistance of RAW, the Indian forces identified the targets; four were located in Pakistan and five in PoK. According to Indian intelligence sources, 80 to 90 terrorists were killed in these strikes, with the highest number of casualties, 25-30, in the Bahawalpur and Muridke camps.
Key Terrorist Bases Destroyed:1. Bahawalpur (Pakistan): Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, 100 km from the international border.
2. Muridke (Pakistan): Lashkar-e-Taiba camp (linked to the 26/11 attacks), 30 km from the border.
3. Gulpur (PoK): Training and accommodation centre, 35 km from the LOC (Punch-Rajouri).
4. Lashkar Camp Sawai (PoK – Tangdhar Sector): Lashkar-e-Taiba camp, 30 km from the LOC.
5. Bilal Camp (PoK): Jaish-e-Mohammed launchpad.
6. Kotli (PoK): Lashkar-e-Taiba base, 15 km from the LOC.
7. Barnala Camp (PoK): Potential Lashkar/Jaish base, 10 km from the LOC.
8. Sarjal Camp (Pak Border – Samba/Kathua Front): Jaish-e-Mohammed base, 8 km from the international border.
9. Mehmoona Camp (near Sialkot, Pakistan): Hizbul Mujahideen training camp, 15 km from the border.