Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

India Opens Airspace for Pakistan, Approves Flight Carrying Aid to Sri Lanka

India opened its closed airspace to Pakistani aircraft in just 4 hours to send humanitarian aid to cyclone-affected Sri Lanka.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Pakistan

Pakistani aircraft (Image: Patrika)

Cyclone Ditwa has caused severe devastation in Sri Lanka. Many countries around the world are extending a helping hand to Sri Lanka during this difficult time. India has also sent humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka. Pakistani aircraft also recently arrived in Sri Lanka with aid materials. The significant aspect is that these Pakistani aircraft, en route to Sri Lanka, passed through Indian airspace. This was possible because India, on Monday, opened its airspace, which had been closed to Pakistan for months, for humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.

Approval Granted Within Just 4 Hours

The approval for Pakistan's overflight through Indian airspace was granted in just 4 hours. An overflight refers to a foreign aircraft passing over a country's territory without landing. When Pakistan requested permission for an overflight to assist Sri Lanka, India, without wasting any time, opened its airspace for their aircraft.

Indian Officials Issued a Statement

According to a statement released by the government, Pakistan had requested permission to transit through Indian airspace at 1 PM on Monday. India subsequently granted official permission via established channels at 5:30 PM, within a few hours. The statement from Indian officials on this matter came at a time when Pakistani media began making false claims about the denial of approval. They reported that New Delhi had refused permission for aircraft bound for Sri Lanka to use its airspace. India refuted these allegations, clarifying that the approval was granted within hours of Pakistan's request.

Airspace Between Both Countries Closed Since April

India described this as a humanitarian gesture towards Sri Lanka. Officials stated that this permission was granted despite Pakistan keeping its airspace closed to Indian aircraft. It is noteworthy that tensions between the two countries escalated after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. Subsequently, when Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, India, in retaliation, issued orders to close its airspace to Pakistan on April 30. However, in view of the tragedy in Sri Lanka, India has now opened its airspace to Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

02 Dec 2025 01:53 pm

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 01:52 pm

English News / National News / India Opens Airspace for Pakistan, Approves Flight Carrying Aid to Sri Lanka

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.