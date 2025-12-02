India Opens Airspace for Pakistan, Approves Flight Carrying Aid to Sri Lanka

According to a statement released by the government, Pakistan had requested permission to transit through Indian airspace at 1 PM on Monday. India subsequently granted official permission via established channels at 5:30 PM, within a few hours. The statement from Indian officials on this matter came at a time when Pakistani media began making false claims about the denial of approval. They reported that New Delhi had refused permission for aircraft bound for Sri Lanka to use its airspace. India refuted these allegations, clarifying that the approval was granted within hours of Pakistan's request.