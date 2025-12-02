India Opens Airspace for Pakistan, Approves Flight Carrying Aid to Sri Lanka

Pakistani aircraft (Image: Patrika)
Cyclone Ditwa has caused severe devastation in Sri Lanka. Many countries around the world are extending a helping hand to Sri Lanka during this difficult time. India has also sent humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka. Pakistani aircraft also recently arrived in Sri Lanka with aid materials. The significant aspect is that these Pakistani aircraft, en route to Sri Lanka, passed through Indian airspace. This was possible because India, on Monday, opened its airspace, which had been closed to Pakistan for months, for humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.
The approval for Pakistan's overflight through Indian airspace was granted in just 4 hours. An overflight refers to a foreign aircraft passing over a country's territory without landing. When Pakistan requested permission for an overflight to assist Sri Lanka, India, without wasting any time, opened its airspace for their aircraft.
According to a statement released by the government, Pakistan had requested permission to transit through Indian airspace at 1 PM on Monday. India subsequently granted official permission via established channels at 5:30 PM, within a few hours. The statement from Indian officials on this matter came at a time when Pakistani media began making false claims about the denial of approval. They reported that New Delhi had refused permission for aircraft bound for Sri Lanka to use its airspace. India refuted these allegations, clarifying that the approval was granted within hours of Pakistan's request.
India described this as a humanitarian gesture towards Sri Lanka. Officials stated that this permission was granted despite Pakistan keeping its airspace closed to Indian aircraft. It is noteworthy that tensions between the two countries escalated after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. Subsequently, when Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24, India, in retaliation, issued orders to close its airspace to Pakistan on April 30. However, in view of the tragedy in Sri Lanka, India has now opened its airspace to Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.
