India Opens Dam Gates, Flooding Threatens Pakistan After Air Strikes

Impact of India’s ‘Water Strike’ Due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir, the water level of the Chenab River has risen rapidly, leading to the opening of two gates at the Baglihar dam and three at the Salal dam. A large volume of water is flowing towards Pakistan. The rapid water flow has raised concerns about potential flooding in Pakistan.
Three Gates Open at Salal Dam Three gates of the Salal dam on the river are also open, releasing water rapidly. Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban. India states that the dam gates were opened due to rapidly rising water levels caused by cloudbursts and landslides in Ramban.
Life Disrupted After Heavy Rainfall in Ramban Heavy rainfall in Ramban district caused numerous landslides and falling rocks, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning. Officials reported that flash floods also affected the Ramban market, but there were no reports of casualties.
Environmental Emergency or Strategic Message? India’s action is being viewed not just through an environmental lens, but also strategically. Experts believe it’s a clear warning to Pakistan that responses to terrorism and cross-border attacks will now include water policy, in addition to military action.