India Opens Dam Gates, Flooding Threatens Pakistan After Air Strikes

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Two gates at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam built on the Chenab River in Ramban have been opened. (Latest visuals from the spot; shot at 3 pm today) pic.twitter.com/890GN6Irn1— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025 Impact of India's 'Water Strike' Due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir, the water level of the Chenab River has risen rapidly, leading to the opening of two gates at the Baglihar dam and three at the Salal dam. A large volume of water is flowing towards Pakistan. The rapid water flow has raised concerns about potential flooding in Pakistan.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Latest visuals from Reasi's Salal Dam built on Chenab River; 3 gates of the dam are seen open. (Visuals shot at 4:45 pm today) pic.twitter.com/kkZlJ7PynZ— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025 Three Gates Open at Salal Dam Three gates of the Salal dam on the river are also open, releasing water rapidly. Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban. India states that the dam gates were opened due to rapidly rising water levels caused by cloudbursts and landslides in Ramban.

#WATCH | J&K | On cloudburst in Ramban, Dy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary says, "National Highway is our priority and we are trying to evacuate the standard passengers and vehicles… We appeal to the people to plan their travel according to the traffic advisory… the… pic.twitter.com/T6QUwHdzxk — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025 Life Disrupted After Heavy Rainfall in Ramban Heavy rainfall in Ramban district caused numerous landslides and falling rocks, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning. Officials reported that flash floods also affected the Ramban market, but there were no reports of casualties.