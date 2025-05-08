scriptIndia Opens Dam Gates, Flooding Threatens Pakistan After Air Strikes | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

India Opens Dam Gates, Flooding Threatens Pakistan After Air Strikes

India has opened the gates of the Baglihar and Salal dams without prior notice, releasing water towards Pakistan and causing flood-like conditions in the neighbouring country.

May 08, 2025 / 09:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Water strike Baglihar Dam

Water strike Baglihar Dam

Following an air strike against Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India opened the gates of the Baglihar and Salal dams on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir without prior notice. This action has created a serious flood risk in the lower areas of Pakistan. Salal dam is a hydroelectric project supplying electricity to several states besides Kashmir. This move comes at a time of heightened military tension between the two countries, and after India already suspended the Indus Water Treaty.

Impact of India’s ‘Water Strike’

Due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir, the water level of the Chenab River has risen rapidly, leading to the opening of two gates at the Baglihar dam and three at the Salal dam. A large volume of water is flowing towards Pakistan. The rapid water flow has raised concerns about potential flooding in Pakistan.

 Three Gates Open at Salal Dam

Three gates of the Salal dam on the river are also open, releasing water rapidly. Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban. India states that the dam gates were opened due to rapidly rising water levels caused by cloudbursts and landslides in Ramban.

Life Disrupted After Heavy Rainfall in Ramban

Heavy rainfall in Ramban district caused numerous landslides and falling rocks, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning. Officials reported that flash floods also affected the Ramban market, but there were no reports of casualties.

Environmental Emergency or Strategic Message?

India’s action is being viewed not just through an environmental lens, but also strategically. Experts believe it’s a clear warning to Pakistan that responses to terrorism and cross-border attacks will now include water policy, in addition to military action.

News / National News / India Opens Dam Gates, Flooding Threatens Pakistan After Air Strikes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

National News

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

in 5 hours

PAK’s failed attack on Rajasthan’s Phalodi, Jodhpur on alert mode, be ready to evacuate the village

Special

PAK’s failed attack on Rajasthan’s Phalodi, Jodhpur on alert mode, be ready to evacuate the village

in 4 hours

UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

Prayagraj

UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

1 hour ago

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

Bhopal

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

8 hours ago

Latest National News

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

National News

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

in 5 hours

India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities

National News

India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities

in 47 minutes

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

National News

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

6 hours ago

Pakistan rains shells on LoC all night, Indian soldier martyred

National News

Pakistan rains shells on LoC all night, Indian soldier martyred

8 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.