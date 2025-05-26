scriptIndia Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

New COVID-19 infections are emerging from at least 20 states and union territories across the country. The highest number of infections are being reported from major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Thane in Maharashtra. Scientists have identified two new variants of the coronavirus, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7.

May 26, 2025 / 11:13 am

Patrika Desk

Corona virus
Covid-19 New Cases in India: After years of peace, the Corona pandemic is once again appearing to return rapidly. New cases of Covid-19 are steadily increasing in several major cities and states across India. The rate of infection has suddenly accelerated in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Two New Variants of Corona

New infected patients are emerging from at least 20 states and union territories across the country. The highest number of infections are being recorded in large cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Thane in Maharashtra. Scientists have identified two new variants of the coronavirus, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. These new variants are expected to cause a resurgence in the infection rate. Experts say that investigation and monitoring of these variants, along with exercising caution, are necessary.

Government on High Alert

Amidst the resurgence in coronavirus infections, the government has instructed hospitals to maintain full preparedness with ICU beds, oxygen supply, and essential equipment. The health department is on high alert, monitoring the infection situation.

23 New Corona Cases in Delhi After Three Years

For the first time in the last three years, 23 coronavirus infection cases have been reported in the national capital, Delhi. Most patients have mild symptoms and have not experienced serious problems.

Corona-related Deaths in Karnataka and Maharashtra

In Karnataka, an 84-year-old coronavirus-infected person died, who already had several serious health problems. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra reported the death of a 21-year-old Covid patient during treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital.

Highest Number of Corona Cases in Kerala in May

The highest number of coronavirus infections in May have been recorded in Kerala, where 273 people have been infected so far. A slight increase has also been seen in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, where 35 new cases have emerged.

Rising Corona Cases in Mumbai and Tamil Nadu

In Mumbai, 95 coronavirus infection cases have been reported so far in May, which constitutes a large portion of Maharashtra’s total Covid cases. Tamil Nadu has also recorded 66 new cases in May, increasing vigilance on its healthcare system.

Sudden Rise in Cases Across South Asia

A rapid resurgence in Covid-19 cases is being seen across South Asia, the primary reason for which is being attributed to the Omicron sub-variant JN.1. According to experts, this variant is quite active, but it has not yet been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Symptoms of the JN.1 Variant

Patients infected with the JN.1 variant are generally exhibiting mild symptoms. These symptoms typically resolve within four days. Major symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, fatigue, tiredness, etc.

Status of Major Corona Strains in India

Currently, the JN.1 variant remains the dominant strain in India, accounting for approximately 53% of the tested samples. This is followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron sublineages (20%).

Severity and Precautions

Despite new variants like NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, no concrete evidence has yet been found to suggest that these variants are causing more severe illness or hospitalisation. Most patients experience mild symptoms similar to a common cold or flu.

News / National News / India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

National News

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

in 4 hours

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

in 1 hour

PM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express, Two New Trains During Gujarat Visit

National News

PM Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express, Two New Trains During Gujarat Visit

in 4 hours

Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

World

Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

in 1 hour

Latest National News

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

National News

India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

in 4 hours

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR; Red Alert for Several States

in 1 hour

Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

National News

Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

15 hours ago

Starlink to Launch Phone Service in India, Challenging Jio and Airtel

National News

Starlink to Launch Phone Service in India, Challenging Jio and Airtel

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.