India Sees COVID-19 Resurgence: New Cases Rise in 20 States

Two New Variants of Corona New infected patients are emerging from at least 20 states and union territories across the country. The highest number of infections are being recorded in large cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Thane in Maharashtra. Scientists have identified two new variants of the coronavirus, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. These new variants are expected to cause a resurgence in the infection rate. Experts say that investigation and monitoring of these variants, along with exercising caution, are necessary.

Government on High Alert Amidst the resurgence in coronavirus infections, the government has instructed hospitals to maintain full preparedness with ICU beds, oxygen supply, and essential equipment. The health department is on high alert, monitoring the infection situation.

23 New Corona Cases in Delhi After Three Years For the first time in the last three years, 23 coronavirus infection cases have been reported in the national capital, Delhi. Most patients have mild symptoms and have not experienced serious problems.

Corona-related Deaths in Karnataka and Maharashtra In Karnataka, an 84-year-old coronavirus-infected person died, who already had several serious health problems. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra reported the death of a 21-year-old Covid patient during treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital.

Highest Number of Corona Cases in Kerala in May The highest number of coronavirus infections in May have been recorded in Kerala, where 273 people have been infected so far. A slight increase has also been seen in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, where 35 new cases have emerged.

Rising Corona Cases in Mumbai and Tamil Nadu In Mumbai, 95 coronavirus infection cases have been reported so far in May, which constitutes a large portion of Maharashtra’s total Covid cases. Tamil Nadu has also recorded 66 new cases in May, increasing vigilance on its healthcare system.

Sudden Rise in Cases Across South Asia A rapid resurgence in Covid-19 cases is being seen across South Asia, the primary reason for which is being attributed to the Omicron sub-variant JN.1. According to experts, this variant is quite active, but it has not yet been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Symptoms of the JN.1 Variant Patients infected with the JN.1 variant are generally exhibiting mild symptoms. These symptoms typically resolve within four days. Major symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, fatigue, tiredness, etc.

Status of Major Corona Strains in India Currently, the JN.1 variant remains the dominant strain in India, accounting for approximately 53% of the tested samples. This is followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron sublineages (20%).