India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

India’s active coronavirus cases have risen to 1,252, with 13 deaths reported so far. Kerala has reported the highest number of active cases at 430, followed by Maharashtra with 325.

May 29, 2025 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

Covid19: रायपुर में कोरोना का पहला मरीज मिला, देश में अभी 257 से ज्यादा एक्टिव केस Covid19: रायपुर में कोरोना का पहला मरीज मिला, देश में अभी 257 से ज्यादा एक्टिव केस
Covid 19 New Cases in India: The coronavirus is once again spreading rapidly across India. Several major cities and states are witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, with a rising death toll. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing a sudden increase in infection rates.
According to the latest figures, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1,252. Thirteen deaths have been reported so far. Kerala has reported the highest number of active cases with 430, followed by Maharashtra with 325 cases. Mumbai alone accounts for 316 active cases.
A resident of Uttar Pradesh died during treatment in Chandigarh. The individual worked in Ludhiana, Punjab, and was referred to Chandigarh due to breathing difficulties. Tests revealed a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Furthermore, a total of 11 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, bringing the total death toll in the country to 13.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on May 29-30, the respective state health departments are on high alert. Authorities have instructed that COVID-19 tests be conducted on all individuals within a 100-meter radius of the Prime Minister for security purposes.
Four new variants of the coronavirus have been identified in India. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated that these new variants were discovered during genomic sequencing of samples collected from South and West India.
These variants are named LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. According to Dr. Bahl, all these variants belong to the JN.1 variant family, which has already been classified as a “Variant of Interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Experts believe that while these new variants may spread faster than their predecessors, the severity of the illness they cause is currently considered low. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Health and the ICMR have advised caution and adherence to COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, avoiding crowds, and maintaining hand hygiene.

