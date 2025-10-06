India Sends First Air Cargo to Antarctica via Russian IL-76 Aircraft

India has been conducting scientific research in Antarctica since 1981. Until now, all materials were sent via sea vessels, as scientific equipment is heavy. However, in recent years, geopolitical circumstances, delays in permits, and supply chain disruptions following the pandemic have caused severe difficulties for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) based in Goa. According to Thamban Meloth, Director of NCPOR, delays in essential supplies during the last two missions have impacted research. This is why goods were sent via air cargo for the first time.