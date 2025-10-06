Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

India Sends First Air Cargo to Antarctica via Russian IL-76 Aircraft

India has been conducting scientific research in Antarctica since 1981, but scientific equipment, medicines, and essential supplies have been sent via sea routes until now. This is the first time that supplies have been sent by aircraft.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Russian Aircraft IL-76

Russian IL-76 (Photo Courtesy: @DDNewslive X account)

Russian IL-76 Aircraft: India has delivered goods by sending the first direct air cargo to Antarctica from India. On October 2, a Russian IL-76 aircraft departed from Goa's Manohar International Airport, carrying scientific equipment, medicines, and essential items for India's research stations Maitri and Bharati in Antarctica. This flight is considered a milestone in the history of India's polar missions.

Need for Air Service

India has been conducting scientific research in Antarctica since 1981. Until now, all materials were sent via sea vessels, as scientific equipment is heavy. However, in recent years, geopolitical circumstances, delays in permits, and supply chain disruptions following the pandemic have caused severe difficulties for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) based in Goa. According to Thamban Meloth, Director of NCPOR, delays in essential supplies during the last two missions have impacted research. This is why goods were sent via air cargo for the first time.

Journey to the Icy Continent

The Russian cargo aircraft IL-76 is being operated via the Dronning Maud Land Air Network (DROMLAN). The aircraft will depart from Goa and reach Antarctica via Cape Town, South Africa. The IL-76 aircraft has the special capability to land on a blue ice runway, which operates only between October and March. Due to limited air traffic control and weather conditions in Antarctica, these flights are operated by highly trained pilots.

World
