India’s S-400 shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles, F-16; heavy gunfire continues along LoC
India intercepts Pakistani missiles and drones: India’s S-400 air defence system reportedly intercepted and destroyed eight Pakistani missiles in mid-air. Additionally, Pakistani drones were reportedly shot down in Samba.
India intercepts Pakistani missiles and drones: Tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a new high. On Thursday night, Pakistan attempted missile and drone attacks on Kupwara, Jammu, and Samba sectors, but the Indian defence system swiftly neutralised all threats. Defence sources revealed that India’s state-of-the-art S-400 air defence system (India S-400 intercept) shot down eight missiles launched by Pakistan. The Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in an air interception operation near the Line of Control (LoC). This action demonstrated the effective combined capability of the S-400 and other air defence systems.
Indian fighter jets scramble from Jammu Airport
According to defence sources, amidst the India-Pakistan tension, the Indian Air Force immediately tasked fighter jets from Jammu Airport to respond to the escalating drone and missile threats from Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistani drones were shot down near Kupwara, Jammu University, and the Samba area, while the S-400 intercepted eight missiles.
Attempted attacks on Jammu Airport and Akhnoor thwarted
According to defence sources, a missile was fired towards Jammu Airport but was intercepted and neutralised by the air defence system. Simultaneously, Pakistan attempted drone attacks in Akhnoor and Samba. The Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Samba sector.
Three Pakistani drones shot down near University (Jammu drone attacks)
Defence sources stated that amidst drone attacks in Jammu, Akhnoor, RS Pura, Arnia, and Samba, the army shot down two drones near Jammu University. With India-Pakistan tensions rising, Pakistan’s attempts at drone attacks in border areas have intensified. Several drone activities were recorded last night in Jammu, Akhnoor, RS Pura, Arnia, and Samba. The Indian Army and security forces, displaying alertness, shot down three suspected Pakistani drones near Jammu University.
Reports suggest that the sound of falling drones caused panic in the area. The bomb squad and NIA team are investigating the site. Initial reports suggest that the drones may have contained explosives or sensitive devices. These incidents are believed to be retaliatory attempts by Pakistan in response to Operation Sindur.
