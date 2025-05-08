India’s S-400 shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles, F-16; heavy gunfire continues along LoC

Indian fighter jets scramble from Jammu Airport According to defence sources, amidst the India-Pakistan tension, the Indian Air Force immediately tasked fighter jets from Jammu Airport to respond to the escalating drone and missile threats from Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistani drones were shot down near Kupwara, Jammu University, and the Samba area, while the S-400 intercepted eight missiles.

Attempted attacks on Jammu Airport and Akhnoor thwarted According to defence sources, a missile was fired towards Jammu Airport but was intercepted and neutralised by the air defence system. Simultaneously, Pakistan attempted drone attacks in Akhnoor and Samba. The Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Samba sector.

BIG BREAKING: Jammu city attacked by Pakistan India's air defence (S400) gets activatedIntel confirms 8 missiles directed from Pakistan at Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and areas.All were intercepted/blocked by S400 Rohan Dua & Emaad Makhdoomi report pic.twitter.com/mlcLRyAEGL — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) May 8, 2025 Three Pakistani drones shot down near University (Jammu drone attacks) Defence sources stated that amidst drone attacks in Jammu, Akhnoor, RS Pura, Arnia, and Samba, the army shot down two drones near Jammu University. With India-Pakistan tensions rising, Pakistan's attempts at drone attacks in border areas have intensified. Several drone activities were recorded last night in Jammu, Akhnoor, RS Pura, Arnia, and Samba. The Indian Army and security forces, displaying alertness, shot down three suspected Pakistani drones near Jammu University.

Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector, All intercepted by Indian Air Defence units: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/Tkc6wGazIp — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025 Reports suggest that the sound of falling drones caused panic in the area. The bomb squad and NIA team are investigating the site. Initial reports suggest that the drones may have contained explosives or sensitive devices. These incidents are believed to be retaliatory attempts by Pakistan in response to Operation Sindur.