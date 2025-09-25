India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Ballistic Missile

India is rapidly expanding its arsenal, both by procuring weapons from other countries and by domestically producing its own. The latest addition to this arsenal is the Agni-Prime Missile, a next-generation ballistic missile successfully tested by India. The test launch was conducted from Chandipur, Odisha, using a rail-based mobile launcher system.
The Agni-Prime Missile is equipped with several advanced features and boasts a range of 2,000 kilometres, enabling it to strike targets within a 2,000-kilometre radius.
Following the successful test, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO India, the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and the armed forces. The Minister stated that this successful test places India among a select group of nations possessing the capability to develop a canisterised launch system from a mobile rail network.
The successful test of the next-generation ballistic Agni-Prime Missile by India is likely to send shockwaves through Pakistan. The missile's range allows it to target all major Pakistani cities, military installations, and terrorist bases. Should Pakistan attempt any act of terror against India, the Indian armed forces could use the Agni-Prime Missile to deliver a decisive and unforgettable response.