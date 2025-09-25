Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Ballistic Missile

India has successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime ballistic missile. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his delight following the successful test.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

Agni-Prime Missile
Agni-Prime Missile (Photo - Rajnath Singh's social media)

India is rapidly expanding its arsenal, both by procuring weapons from other countries and by domestically producing its own. The latest addition to this arsenal is the Agni-Prime Missile, a next-generation ballistic missile successfully tested by India. The test launch was conducted from Chandipur, Odisha, using a rail-based mobile launcher system.

2,000-Kilometre Range

The Agni-Prime Missile is equipped with several advanced features and boasts a range of 2,000 kilometres, enabling it to strike targets within a 2,000-kilometre radius.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates

Following the successful test, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO India, the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and the armed forces. The Minister stated that this successful test places India among a select group of nations possessing the capability to develop a canisterised launch system from a mobile rail network.

Pakistan to Tremble

The successful test of the next-generation ballistic Agni-Prime Missile by India is likely to send shockwaves through Pakistan. The missile's range allows it to target all major Pakistani cities, military installations, and terrorist bases. Should Pakistan attempt any act of terror against India, the Indian armed forces could use the Agni-Prime Missile to deliver a decisive and unforgettable response.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 10:49 am

English News / National News / India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Ballistic Missile
