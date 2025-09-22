India Bolsters Space Security with ‘Bodyguard Satellites’

India's strategic strength has significantly increased. A recent, undisclosed but highly serious incident has heightened concerns regarding India's satellite security. In mid-2024, a neighbouring country's satellite came dangerously close to an Indian satellite. While a collision was averted, the incident served as a stark warning. The satellite came within one kilometre of an ISRO satellite involved in strategic tasks such as Earth observation and mapping. Following this event, the Indian government has decided to enhance the protection of its satellites in space. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work has begun on a plan for 'bodyguard satellites'. These satellites will monitor and protect existing Indian satellites, identifying potential threats in advance.