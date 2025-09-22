India Bolsters Space Security with ‘Bodyguard Satellites’

India's strategic strength has significantly increased. A recent, undisclosed but highly serious incident has heightened concerns regarding India's satellite security. In mid-2024, a neighbouring country's satellite came dangerously close to an Indian satellite. While a collision was averted, the incident served as a stark warning. The satellite came within one kilometre of an ISRO satellite involved in strategic tasks such as Earth observation and mapping. Following this event, the Indian government has decided to enhance the protection of its satellites in space. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work has begun on a plan for 'bodyguard satellites'. These satellites will monitor and protect existing Indian satellites, identifying potential threats in advance.
The government is collaborating with startups developing advanced tracking systems. This may include satellites equipped with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. These satellites will be able to detect potential threats in advance and send alerts to Earth. Additionally, a 24/7 monitoring system using ground-based radar and telescopes is being planned.
Currently, thousands of satellites are present at an altitude of 500-600 km around the Earth. Projects like Elon Musk's Starlink are rapidly increasing this congestion. This makes protecting India's satellites even more crucial.
India currently possesses over 100 satellites, compared to Pakistan's 8 and China's over 930. China's space activities have long been a concern for India. Satellites played a crucial role in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and recent India-Pakistan conflicts.
The Indian government has formulated a mega plan worth approximately ₹27,000 crore (approximately £270 billion), under which 50 surveillance satellites will be launched in the coming years. This will not only aid military surveillance but also strengthen space security.
ISRO played a vital role during recent conflicts. Over 400 scientists from the agency worked day and night to provide the country with crucial data and communication facilities. ISRO chief V. Narayanan confirmed this in a speech on 9 September.
India will no longer just be present in space but will also be prepared to protect its satellites. This 'bodyguard' satellite plan is a significant step towards the country's strategic strengthening and self-reliance in space.