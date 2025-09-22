Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

India Bolsters Space Security with ‘Bodyguard Satellites’

India plans to launch 'bodyguard' satellites to protect its own satellites. This decision follows a near-collision incident with a satellite from a hostile nation.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Satellite Security India
(Image: X Handle Indian Infra Report)

India's strategic strength has significantly increased. A recent, undisclosed but highly serious incident has heightened concerns regarding India's satellite security. In mid-2024, a neighbouring country's satellite came dangerously close to an Indian satellite. While a collision was averted, the incident served as a stark warning. The satellite came within one kilometre of an ISRO satellite involved in strategic tasks such as Earth observation and mapping. Following this event, the Indian government has decided to enhance the protection of its satellites in space. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work has begun on a plan for 'bodyguard satellites'. These satellites will monitor and protect existing Indian satellites, identifying potential threats in advance.

Planned LiDAR Technology and Radar-Based Systems

The government is collaborating with startups developing advanced tracking systems. This may include satellites equipped with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. These satellites will be able to detect potential threats in advance and send alerts to Earth. Additionally, a 24/7 monitoring system using ground-based radar and telescopes is being planned.

Increasing Congestion and Threats in Space

Currently, thousands of satellites are present at an altitude of 500-600 km around the Earth. Projects like Elon Musk's Starlink are rapidly increasing this congestion. This makes protecting India's satellites even more crucial.

India's Space Power and Strategic Advantage

India currently possesses over 100 satellites, compared to Pakistan's 8 and China's over 930. China's space activities have long been a concern for India. Satellites played a crucial role in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and recent India-Pakistan conflicts.

₹270 Billion Satellite Project

The Indian government has formulated a mega plan worth approximately ₹27,000 crore (approximately £270 billion), under which 50 surveillance satellites will be launched in the coming years. This will not only aid military surveillance but also strengthen space security.

ISRO's Role and the Scientists' Efforts

ISRO played a vital role during recent conflicts. Over 400 scientists from the agency worked day and night to provide the country with crucial data and communication facilities. ISRO chief V. Narayanan confirmed this in a speech on 9 September.

A Major Step Towards Self-Reliance in Space

India will no longer just be present in space but will also be prepared to protect its satellites. This 'bodyguard' satellite plan is a significant step towards the country's strategic strengthening and self-reliance in space.

Source: Patrika

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 03:59 pm

English News / National News / India Bolsters Space Security with 'Bodyguard Satellites'
