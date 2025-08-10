India to Finalise Free Trade Agreement with Oman to Sidestep US Tariffs

India Oman Free Trade Agreement: America has imposed a 50% tariff on India. A 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August, with an additional 25% tariff effective from 27 August. Indian exporters are facing difficulties due to the American tariffs, with American importers cancelling their orders. PM Modi recently stated in a meeting that he is prepared to pay any price to protect the interests of farmers. In fact, America is pressuring India to open up its agricultural sector, but the Indian government is unwilling to compromise on protecting farmers' interests. India has now begun working on a strategy to avoid America's tariff war. Reports suggest that a free trade agreement may soon be reached between India and the Gulf nation of Oman.