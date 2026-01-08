India to Land Astronauts on Moon by 2040, Says Former ISRO Chief

Moon mission (Photo - AI Generated)
India is moving towards another historic achievement in the field of space science. The country has set a goal to land its astronauts on the Moon and bring them back safely by 2040. Along with this, India is also working towards establishing its own space station within the same timeframe. A. S. Kiran Kumar, a member of the Space Commission and former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), provided this information.
Speaking at the inauguration of the fifth symposium of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI) on Wednesday, Kumar elaborated on this. He stated that India will conduct several important missions in the space sector from now until 2040. The ultimate objective of all these campaigns is to send humans to the Moon and return them safely to Earth.
He also mentioned that in the near future, India will work on the next phase of the Chandrayaan mission. Concurrently, a lander and rover mission to the Moon is being prepared in collaboration with Japan.
He explained that India's special focus will be on the South Pole region of the Moon, where there are possibilities of water and other resources. As a nation, India is committed to space observation and understanding the universe.
