India to Manufacture Rafale Fighter Jet Components: Dassault-Tata Deal

Components to be Manufactured in India Key components of the Rafale will be manufactured in India. Tata Group’s company, under a joint venture, will manufacture the aircraft’s fuselage, the entire rear section of the jet, the central fuselage, and the front section of the jet. According to the information, the first Rafale jet fuselage will roll off the assembly line by 2028 under this production plant. Once the factory is fully operational, two fuselages will be produced every month.

First Time Rafale Fuselage to be Manufactured Outside France Following the deal, Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, stated that for the first time, the Rafale fuselage will be produced outside France. He said this is a decisive step towards strengthening their supply chain in India. The CEO of Dassault thanked TASL (Tata Advanced Systems Limited).

Significant Step for Indian Aerospace Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TASL, stated that this partnership is a significant step for Indian aerospace. He said that the manufacture of the complete Rafale fuselage in the country reflects the growing trust in TASL’s Tata Advanced Systems capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. This is remarkable progress towards India establishing a robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. The signing of this agreement demonstrates Dassault Aviation’s strong commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and its drive towards self-reliance in the defence sector.