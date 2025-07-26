India to Receive Made-in-India C-295 Aircraft for Navy and Coast Guard

The C-295MW is a multi-role tactical transport aircraft being developed in partnership between Airbus (Spain) and the Tata group (India). This lightweight yet powerful aircraft is capable of carrying troops, paratroopers, medical patients, and heavy equipment. It can also operate from short and unprepared runways – a significant advantage in inaccessible areas. India ordered a total of 56 aircraft in 2021 – 16 of which will arrive from Spain, and 40 will be manufactured at a factory in Vadodara, India.