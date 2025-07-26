26 July 2025,

National News

India to Receive Made-in-India C-295 Aircraft for Navy and Coast Guard

The C-295MW is a multi-role tactical transport aircraft being developed through a partnership between Airbus (Spain) and the Tata group (India).

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

India‑made C‑295 (Image Source: Patrika)

Made-in-India C-295: India is now developing modern, indigenous aircraft not only for the Air Force, but also for the Navy and Coast Guard. The C-295MW aircraft will replace the older Avro transport aircraft. This decision will further strengthen India's surveillance and security of its maritime borders.

What is the C-295MW aircraft?

The C-295MW is a multi-role tactical transport aircraft being developed in partnership between Airbus (Spain) and the Tata group (India). This lightweight yet powerful aircraft is capable of carrying troops, paratroopers, medical patients, and heavy equipment. It can also operate from short and unprepared runways – a significant advantage in inaccessible areas. India ordered a total of 56 aircraft in 2021 – 16 of which will arrive from Spain, and 40 will be manufactured at a factory in Vadodara, India.

New Deal for the Navy and Coast Guard

The government has now approved a plan for 15 new C-295MW aircraft for the Navy and Coast Guard. The Navy will receive 9 aircraft for medium-range maritime patrol and surveillance operations. The Coast Guard will receive 6 aircraft for multi-mission maritime operations. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the 'Acceptance of Necessity,' and the process has now begun. Commercial bids will be submitted by December 2025.

Key Features of the C-295

Loading Capacity: 5-10 tonnes, with the capacity to carry 70 soldiers or 50 fully equipped paratroopers.
Runway Requirement: Take-off in just 670 metres and landing in 320 metres – ideal for short runways.
Flight Time: Up to 11 hours of continuous flight, maximum speed 480 km/h.
Technical Security: Modern electronic warfare systems to avoid enemy radar.
Prepared for Emergencies: Can carry up to 24 stretchers in medical emergencies.
Rear Ramp: Facility for dropping soldiers and heavy equipment directly from the air.

The Pride of 'Make in India'

This is the first time an Indian private company (Tata) is manufacturing an indigenous military transport aircraft. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this project in 2023. The Air Force has already received 15 aircraft, and the first fully India-made C-295 aircraft will enter service by 2026.

26 Jul 2025 04:12 pm

English News / National News / India to Receive Made-in-India C-295 Aircraft for Navy and Coast Guard
