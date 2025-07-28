India to Soon Run Hydrogen Train: Indian Railways Successfully Tests Prototype

The train's most notable feature is its 1,200 horsepower engine, making it one of the world's most powerful hydrogen trains. Designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow, it is based entirely on indigenous technology. The train incorporates hydrogen cylinders and batteries that convert hydrogen into electricity to power the train. Besides its environmental benefits, it is projected to save ₹18-33 crore (₹180 million - ₹330 million) over diesel trains in the long run.