India to Soon Run Hydrogen Train: Indian Railways Successfully Tests Prototype

Indian Railways has achieved a significant technological milestone with the successful testing of the country's first hydrogen-powered train coach. The testing was conducted on 25 July 2025 at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. This achievement marks a major step forward not only for Indian Railways but also for environmental sustainability. The train will be completely pollution-free, positioning India among the world leaders in green transportation. Let's explore this innovative technology in detail.
A hydrogen train is powered by electricity generated from a mixture of hydrogen gas and oxygen. Unlike diesel or electric trains, it uses hydrogen fuel cells. Its primary advantage is that it emits only water vapour (water and steam) while running, causing no environmental harm. The train can reach speeds of 110 kilometres per hour and travel up to 180 kilometres on a single charge.
Trials for India's first hydrogen train will commence on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, spanning 89 kilometres. Reports suggest the train will be fully operational by 31 August 2025. Initially, it will operate with eight non-AC coaches. Railways plan to deploy it on heritage routes such as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, and Nilgiri Mountain Railway.
The train's most notable feature is its 1,200 horsepower engine, making it one of the world's most powerful hydrogen trains. Designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow, it is based entirely on indigenous technology. The train incorporates hydrogen cylinders and batteries that convert hydrogen into electricity to power the train. Besides its environmental benefits, it is projected to save ₹18-33 crore (₹180 million - ₹330 million) over diesel trains in the long run.
Indian Railways aims to achieve 'net-zero carbon emissions' by 2030. The hydrogen train is a significant step towards this goal. This project, launched under the 'Hydrogen for Heritage' initiative, plans to deploy 35 such trains. This will place India alongside countries like Germany, China, and France, which are already utilising hydrogen trains.
The hydrogen train is an eco-friendly train that uses hydrogen gas as fuel. It combines hydrogen with oxygen using a fuel cell to generate electricity, which powers the train's motor. This process produces only water and a small amount of heat, with no harmful emissions. Hydrogen is stored in tanks on the train and is easily refillable. This technology offers a clean alternative to diesel trains.