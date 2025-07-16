India Tops Global Mobile Data Consumption: Daily App Usage Soars

Ookla's internet speed dataset shows that India's median download speed was 136.53 Mbps during April-June 2025. This represents a 93-point improvement in India's ranking from 119th position in September 2022, when the average internet speed was 13.87 Mbps. The report states that India is rapidly closing the gap in internet speed with other major global markets. The main reason for this is the rapid expansion of 5G coverage in the country.