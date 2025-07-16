16 July 2025,

Wednesday

National News

India Tops Global Mobile Data Consumption: Daily App Usage Soars

India Leads the World in Internet Data Consumption: Globally, India has secured the number one position in internet data usage.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

India leads the world in data consumption (Photo - AI)

India Leads Internet Data Usage: India has jumped 93 places in the global ranking of average internet speed over the past two years, reaching 26th position.

However, when it comes to global data usage, India remains the world's number one country. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, India has a monthly per capita data consumption of 32 GB, the highest globally.

In comparison, this figure stands at 29 GB in China and 22 GB in the USA. According to some other sources, in 2024, the average data consumption in India was 24.6 GB per user, significantly higher than the global average of 19 GB.

Ookla's internet speed dataset shows that India's median download speed was 136.53 Mbps during April-June 2025. This represents a 93-point improvement in India's ranking from 119th position in September 2022, when the average internet speed was 13.87 Mbps. The report states that India is rapidly closing the gap in internet speed with other major global markets. The main reason for this is the rapid expansion of 5G coverage in the country.

China Ahead of the US in Internet Speed

Compared to other large countries, the USA holds the 13th global ranking with a speed of 176.75 Mbps, while China ranks 8th with 207.98 Mbps. The report mentions that the expansion of the 5G network in India is one of the fastest internet speed expansions in the world.

5G Towers Account for 57% in India

According to media reports, 5G towers now constitute 57% of the total telecommunication towers in India. By March 2025, India's 5G subscriber base reached 3.26 million, representing 28% of total wireless connections.

Indians Lead in App Usage

According to consultancy firm EY, in 2024, Indians spent 4.9 hours per day on phone apps, a 3.1% increase from 2023. Overall, India spent over 110,000 crore hours on digital platforms, the highest globally.

Singapore and UAE Lead in Internet Speed

Small countries continue to lead the world in providing high-speed internet. The UAE boasts the world's fastest mobile internet speed at 539 Mbps, while Singapore leads in fixed internet speed with 372 Mbps.

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 08:30 am

English News / National News / India Tops Global Mobile Data Consumption: Daily App Usage Soars
