India Weather: Relief from Storms as IMD Issues Alert for Eight States

Several states in North India, including Delhi NCR, experienced a drop in temperature following dust storms and rain. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms and rain in eight states for the next three days.

May 04, 2025 / 10:55 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: Thunderstorms and rain across several parts of North India have provided much-needed relief from the intense heat, but the Meteorological Department has warned of the need for increased vigilance in the coming days. Over the past 24 hours, many states including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan have experienced rain accompanied by strong winds, leading to a drop in temperature and respite from the heat.

IMD Issues Alert for Eight States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, rain, and hail in eight states over the next three days. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of strong winds, hail, and lightning in parts of eastern Rajasthan, western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and West Bengal. These areas may also experience local storms with high-speed winds.

Possibility of Rain and Thunderstorms Until 6th May

The Meteorological Department has also predicted rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and Northwest India until 6th May. There is also a risk of lightning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan until 6th May. Dust storms are expected in Rajasthan until 5th May, which may affect visibility.

Storm and Rain Alert for Seven Days

The Meteorological Department has also issued a storm and rain alert for Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in South India for the next seven days. The entire region is expected to experience rain with local storms and lightning.
Therefore, the Meteorological Department has appealed to people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to the elements. Farmers working in the fields and construction workers have been specifically advised to remain vigilant.

