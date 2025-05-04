India Weather: Relief from Storms as IMD Issues Alert for Eight States

IMD Issues Alert for Eight States The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, rain, and hail in eight states over the next three days. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of strong winds, hail, and lightning in parts of eastern Rajasthan, western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and West Bengal. These areas may also experience local storms with high-speed winds.

Possibility of Rain and Thunderstorms Until 6th May The Meteorological Department has also predicted rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and Northwest India until 6th May. There is also a risk of lightning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan until 6th May. Dust storms are expected in Rajasthan until 5th May, which may affect visibility.

Storm and Rain Alert for Seven Days The Meteorological Department has also issued a storm and rain alert for Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in South India for the next seven days. The entire region is expected to experience rain with local storms and lightning.

Therefore, the Meteorological Department has appealed to people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to the elements. Farmers working in the fields and construction workers have been specifically advised to remain vigilant.