National News

Indian Air Force strength to grow with approval for 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

The Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A is an advanced version of the Tejas, featuring new and upgraded avionics and radar systems.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

Approval for purchase of 97 LCA Mark 1A (Photo - IANS)
Approval for purchase of 97 LCA Mark 1A (Photo - IANS)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been grappling with a shortage of fighter jets for the past few years. While the IAF requires a total of 42 squadrons, it currently operates only 29, many of which are older generation fighter jets. This has prompted the IAF to expedite efforts to bolster its strength to effectively counter threats on two fronts simultaneously. In a significant move, the Modi government has approved a ₹62,000 crore project to procure 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A (LCA Mark 1A) fighter jets for the IAF.

HCL Receives Order

According to news agency ANI, the approval for the fighter jet purchase was granted following a high-level meeting. This paves the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to commence production. Under the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, HAL has received large-scale orders from the Air Force. These orders encompass various indigenous fighter aircraft, helicopters, and their engines. This will be the second order for LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for HAL; the government previously ordered 83 aircraft, with a target completion date of 2028.

Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A: An Advanced Version of Tejas

The Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A is an advanced version of the Tejas, featuring new and upgraded avionics and radar systems. Over 60% of the LCA Mark-1A is indigenously manufactured. Similar to the Tejas, it is a single-engine light combat aircraft. HAL has stated that they will soon begin delivering Tejas aircraft to the Indian Air Force. The LCA Mark 1A is expected to replace the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27. Notably, the MiG-21 fighter jet, after 62 years of service with the IAF, is being retired on September 19th.

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 09:00 am

English News / National News / Indian Air Force strength to grow with approval for 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
