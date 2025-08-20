Indian Air Force strength to grow with approval for 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

The Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A is an advanced version of the Tejas, featuring new and upgraded avionics and radar systems. Over 60% of the LCA Mark-1A is indigenously manufactured. Similar to the Tejas, it is a single-engine light combat aircraft. HAL has stated that they will soon begin delivering Tejas aircraft to the Indian Air Force. The LCA Mark 1A is expected to replace the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27. Notably, the MiG-21 fighter jet, after 62 years of service with the IAF, is being retired on September 19th.