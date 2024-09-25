Indian Army and BSF demolished Kuki militants’ bunkers, CM congratulated

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote on social media platform X, “As a commitment to eradicating threats and maintaining stability in our state, the Army and Border Security Force (BSF) have successfully dismantled the Kuki militants’ bunkers in Banglon. Let us cooperate with our security forces as we strive for a peaceful and secure future for all.”

Kuki Militancy has been spreading for a decade Manipur has been struggling with the problem of Kuki militancy for several decades. Some groups of the Kuki tribe have created an atmosphere of violence and instability in the state. The main causes of Kuki militancy include political and economic dissatisfaction, the struggle for cultural and linguistic identity, and inequalities in land and resource distribution. Militant organizations affiliated with the Kuki tribe frequently attack security forces, kill and abduct civilians, and perpetrate violent incidents.