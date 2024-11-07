Indian Army kills a terrorist in Kupwara, recovers ammunition

scriptIndian Army kills a terrorist in Kupwara, recovers ammunition | Latest News | Patrika News
The operation against terrorists in Kupwara district of Jammu-Kashmir ended on Thursday.

JammuNov 07, 2024 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir saw the elimination of terrorists during an operation that concluded on Thursday. One terrorist was killed in the operation, and security forces recovered an AK47 rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK47 magazines from the deceased terrorist.
The encounter between the joint security forces and terrorists took place in the Lolab forest area. Firing occurred from both sides, and one terrorist was killed in the exchange.

Grenade attack in Srinagar

On November 3, a grenade attack took place in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, in the Sunday market, leaving 10 people injured. The day before, an encounter occurred between the army and terrorists in Khanayar, resulting in the death of one terrorist at the hands of security forces.
Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the grenade attack on TRC and the Sunday market in Srinagar, stating that targeting civilians is wrong.

Terrorist attack in Lal Chowk

Last month, a terrorist attack occurred in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, on a Sunday. The attack on the Sunday market injured 12 people, including shopkeepers and buyers. A day before, an encounter had taken place between the army and terrorists in Khanyar. Terrorist attacks and encounters have increased significantly in recent times. Several terrorist groups have been involved in these attacks.

