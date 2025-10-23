Indian Army Plans to Raise Agniveer Retention Rate from 25% to 75%

Agniveer (file photo)
Good news may soon arrive for the youth dreaming of joining the Indian Army. The Indian Army is planning to increase the retention rate of Agniveers from 25 per cent to 75 per cent. According to a report by The Indian Express, a conference of Army Commanders is starting today in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A proposal to increase the retention rate of Agniveers will be presented here. This means that earlier, 25 out of 100 Agniveers were taken into the army, but now 75 out of 100 Agniveers will get a job.
Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will complete their four-year tenure next year. Therefore, this proposal is likely to be approved soon. Along with this, measures to increase synergy among the three services (Navy, Army, and Air Force) and a review of Mission Sudarshan Chakra will be conducted at this conference. The first conference of Army Commanders after Operation Sindoor in May 2025 will be a platform to review the overall security situation and address emerging challenges. The Jaisalmer meeting is the second phase of the second Army Commander's Conference of this year. The first phase was held in Delhi earlier this month.
Given the increasing number of ex-servicemen, options to leverage their experience are under discussion. Currently, they are in limited roles such as with the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and ECHS Polyclinics, but broader participation across various structures is now being considered. Personnel and welfare issues of serving soldiers will also be debated. Emphasis will be placed on steps to strengthen synergy among the three services. Sources say that a consensus has been reached on the Agniveer proposal, which will encourage youth to join the army. The conference will provide strategic direction to the senior leadership of the army.
