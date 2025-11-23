Indian Army’s ‘Exercise Ram Prahar’ signals a strong response to Pakistan

(Image- ANI)
Pakistan's sleep is about to be shattered. The Indian Army has made all preparations to give a befitting reply to its enemies. The Indian Army's Western Command conducted 'Exercise Ram Prahar' on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar until November 22.
Now, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Kaliyar, has revealed the true purpose of 'Ram Prahar'.
Kaliyar said in a press conference, "You all know that we caused significant damage to the enemy in Operation Sindoor. Now we also know that the enemy might do something that requires us to launch another operation. But as our leadership has said, and I want to reiterate, if the enemy commits any wrong or dares to do something, the response will be much stronger than before, and this preparation is for that response."
Furthermore, the Lieutenant General sought blessings from the holy river Ganges for the successful organisation of the large-scale combat readiness drill and Exercise Ram Prahar. Kaliyar said, "It is a great pleasure for me to stand on the banks of the Ganges. It is said that it is important to seek the blessings of Mother Ganga before starting any work. Therefore, we believe that Mother Ganga's blessings are with us when we prepare for the work we are doing."
It is to be noted that the 'Ram Prahar' exercise is a large-scale combat readiness drill that took place in Dudhala Dayalwala, in the Jhilmil Lake Reserve Forest near Haridwar. During the four-week exercise, the Army utilised all its aerial and ground equipment to showcase its strength to the enemy.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Friday announced significant progress in its ongoing indigenisation drive under the 'Year of Technology Absorption', marking substantial strides towards reducing its dependence on foreign-made defence equipment.
ADG PI said in his X post, "Over 1,050 spare parts and more than 60 major assemblies of critical foreign weapon systems have already been indigenised. Additionally, 1,035 assemblies and sub-assemblies, along with 3,517 spare parts for existing equipment, have also been successfully developed domestically."
