Indian Leaders Spewing Hate Against Muslims in Election Rallies, BJP CM Tops List; Report Reveals

‘Hate Speech’ has emerged as a significant challenge to communal harmony and mutual brotherhood in India. The recently released ‘Hate Speech Events in India 2025’ report and recent observations by the Supreme Court have raised serious questions about the country's current scenario. This deluge of hate speech is not confined to streets and rallies but has also deeply entrenched itself in the digital world, sounding an alarm for the nation's democracy. The ‘India Hate Lab’ report by the Washington-based ‘Center for the Study of Organized Hate’ (CSOH) has made alarming revelations about the growing influence of hate speech in Indian politics and social fabric. According to the report, last year, 1,318 hate speeches were made in the country. The report, claiming 1,318 hate incidents, states that inflammatory statements against minorities have increased by 13%, which is 97% more than in 2023.