Indian Muslims to Observe Power Cut to Protest Waqf Amendment Act

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has denounced the Waqf Amendment Bill, characterizing it as unconstitutional, anti-minority, and contradictory to Islamic principles.

Apr 30, 2025 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

In response to an appeal by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), numerous Muslim organisations have called for a nationwide, peaceful, symbolic protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The protest, termed ‘Batti Gul’ (Lights Off), involves citizens switching off lights in their homes, shops, and offices for 15 minutes, from 9:00 PM to 9:15 PM on Wednesday. An official statement from the board urged all conscientious citizens, particularly Muslims, to reject this law through non-violent civil action (Save Waqf Save Constitution).

This Protest is Not Just a Religious Issue, but a National Concern

According to a press release, this protest transcends a mere religious issue; it’s a matter of national concern. The board appealed to youth and activists to actively participate and lead this movement with courage and commitment.

Appeal to Share on Social Media

The protest organisers emphasised the use of digital platforms to amplify the movement. Citizens were urged to share videos, images, and messages related to the protest on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and to tag media outlets and influencers. The message of this appeal has reached Muslims across the country.

Waqf Bachao Conference at Talkatora Stadium on 22nd

The AIMPLB, intensifying its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, will also hold a ‘Waqf Bachao’ (Save Waqf) conference at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on 22 April 2025.

Waqf Amendment Act 2025: The Reason for Controversy

The Act includes provisions for the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the management of Waqf properties and increased government oversight. Opponents argue this will increase government control over Muslim religious properties and infringe upon their religious freedom.

Key Opposing Organisations and Their Actions

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB): It spearheaded the ‘Batti Gul’ campaign and plans to submit a memorandum to the President.

Legal Action by Muslim Organisations

Several organisations, including the AIMPLB and AIMIM, have filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the Act. The Supreme Court has scheduled 5 May 2025, to deliver an interim order on the matter.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Protests

The AIMIM organised a large rally in Hyderabad, where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi termed the Act unconstitutional. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Imaraat-e-Sharia, and the Muslim Youth Association have also staged protests in several cities.

Protests Across India

A ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally was organised under the joint aegis of the AIMPLB and AIMIM. In Cuttack, Odisha, a march was taken out from Gandhi Bhavan to the District Collectorate, and a memorandum was submitted to the President. In Ludhiana, Punjab, a protest took place outside Jama Masjid, led by Jamiat Majlis Ahraar-e-Islam. Similarly, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the Tamilga Vetri Kazhagam held a protest in front of the Tahsildar’s office.

Government’s Stance on the Waqf Law

The Indian government maintains that the Act aims to bring transparency to the management of Waqf properties and curb corruption. India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, stated in Parliament that the appointment of non-Muslim members would be for administrative tasks only, not religious matters.

Opposition from Muslim Organisations

Muslim organisations believe the Act violates their religious freedom and property rights. They consider it anti-minority and unconstitutional, and are committed to fighting it through peaceful and legal means.

Renowned liberal Islamic scholar and litterateur Padmashri Akhtarul Wase

‘Batti Gul’ is a Democratic Way of Protest: Akhtarul Wase

Renowned liberal Islamic scholar and litterateur Padmashri Akhtarul Wasey, in an interview with patrika.com, stated that observing ‘Batti Gul’ against the Waqf law is a democratic way of protest in the country, a method previously used during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that while they fully support the government on the issue of Pahalgam and Kashmir, the Waqf law is against the Muslim community, who were leaders in India’s independence movement, and infringes upon their rights; hence their opposition.
Aziz Burney, eminent Urdu journalist of India
Aziz Burney, eminent Urdu journalist of India.

Don’t Identify with Darkness: Burney

Prominent Urdu journalist Aziz Burney also reacted on Facebook, writing, “Don’t identify with darkness.” He urged the board to hold conferences and seminars, suggesting numerous ways to express their views, but cautioned against actions that might alienate the majority community.

