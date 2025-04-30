Indian Muslims to Observe Power Cut to Protest Waqf Amendment Act

This Protest is Not Just a Religious Issue, but a National Concern According to a press release, this protest transcends a mere religious issue; it’s a matter of national concern. The board appealed to youth and activists to actively participate and lead this movement with courage and commitment.

Appeal to Share on Social Media The protest organisers emphasised the use of digital platforms to amplify the movement. Citizens were urged to share videos, images, and messages related to the protest on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and to tag media outlets and influencers. The message of this appeal has reached Muslims across the country.

Waqf Bachao Conference at Talkatora Stadium on 22nd The AIMPLB, intensifying its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, will also hold a ‘Waqf Bachao’ (Save Waqf) conference at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on 22 April 2025.

Waqf Amendment Act 2025: The Reason for Controversy The Act includes provisions for the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the management of Waqf properties and increased government oversight. Opponents argue this will increase government control over Muslim religious properties and infringe upon their religious freedom.

Key Opposing Organisations and Their Actions All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB): It spearheaded the ‘Batti Gul’ campaign and plans to submit a memorandum to the President. Legal Action by Muslim Organisations Several organisations, including the AIMPLB and AIMIM, have filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the Act. The Supreme Court has scheduled 5 May 2025, to deliver an interim order on the matter.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Protests The AIMIM organised a large rally in Hyderabad, where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi termed the Act unconstitutional. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Imaraat-e-Sharia, and the Muslim Youth Association have also staged protests in several cities.

Protests Across India A ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally was organised under the joint aegis of the AIMPLB and AIMIM. In Cuttack, Odisha, a march was taken out from Gandhi Bhavan to the District Collectorate, and a memorandum was submitted to the President. In Ludhiana, Punjab, a protest took place outside Jama Masjid, led by Jamiat Majlis Ahraar-e-Islam. Similarly, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the Tamilga Vetri Kazhagam held a protest in front of the Tahsildar’s office.

Government’s Stance on the Waqf Law The Indian government maintains that the Act aims to bring transparency to the management of Waqf properties and curb corruption. India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, stated in Parliament that the appointment of non-Muslim members would be for administrative tasks only, not religious matters.

Opposition from Muslim Organisations Muslim organisations believe the Act violates their religious freedom and property rights. They consider it anti-minority and unconstitutional, and are committed to fighting it through peaceful and legal means. ‘Batti Gul’ is a Democratic Way of Protest: Akhtarul Wase Renowned liberal Islamic scholar and litterateur Padmashri Akhtarul Wasey, in an interview with patrika.com, stated that observing ‘Batti Gul’ against the Waqf law is a democratic way of protest in the country, a method previously used during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that while they fully support the government on the issue of Pahalgam and Kashmir, the Waqf law is against the Muslim community, who were leaders in India’s independence movement, and infringes upon their rights; hence their opposition. Muslim organisations believe the Act violates their religious freedom and property rights. They consider it anti-minority and unconstitutional, and are committed to fighting it through peaceful and legal means.Renowned liberal Islamic scholar and litterateur Padmashri Akhtarul Wasey, in an interview with patrika.com, stated that observing ‘Batti Gul’ against the Waqf law is a democratic way of protest in the country, a method previously used during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that while they fully support the government on the issue of Pahalgam and Kashmir, the Waqf law is against the Muslim community, who were leaders in India’s independence movement, and infringes upon their rights; hence their opposition.