National News

Indian Navy to Commission its First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, INS Arnala

India’s first anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft is set to join the Navy. The Navy’s new warship is named ‘INS Arnala’.

Jun 07, 2025 / 01:24 pm

Patrika Desk

INS Arnala: A new chapter is set to be added to the strength of the Indian Navy. The country’s first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (SWC) – INS Arnala – will be officially inducted into the Navy on 18 June. This historic ceremony will be held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, presided over by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

1490 Tonnes Weight and 77 Metres Long

INS Arnala, a state-of-the-art warship measuring 77 metres in length and weighing 1490 tonnes, is powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. This technology makes it the Indian Navy’s largest waterjet-propelled warship. The vessel is designed for underwater surveillance, search and rescue operations, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). Its biggest contribution will be seen in anti-submarine operations in coastal waters.

A Major Success of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Campaign

INS Arnala is the first of a series of 16 indigenous Shallow Water Crafts for the Indian Navy. It has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, in partnership with L&T Shipbuilders under a public-private partnership model. It uses over 80% indigenous material, making it a major success of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) campaign.

Meaning of the Name INS Arnala

The ship is named after the historic Arnala fort located near the Vasai coast in Maharashtra, which in 1737, under the leadership of Chimaji Appa, became a symbol of maritime security. Reflecting this spirit, INS Arnala will also symbolise India’s maritime defence capabilities and strategic resolve. This warship incorporates advanced defence systems from major companies like Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T, and Mahindra Defence. The project has also strengthened the domestic defence industry through over 55 MSMEs involved.

Destroyer of Enemies at Sea

The commissioning of INS Arnala will not only strengthen coastal security but also empower India’s maritime presence in the Indian Ocean region. This step will prove to be a milestone in establishing India as a self-reliant power in maritime security.

News / National News / Indian Navy to Commission its First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, INS Arnala

