Indian Navy to Commission its First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, INS Arnala

1490 Tonnes Weight and 77 Metres Long INS Arnala, a state-of-the-art warship measuring 77 metres in length and weighing 1490 tonnes, is powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. This technology makes it the Indian Navy’s largest waterjet-propelled warship. The vessel is designed for underwater surveillance, search and rescue operations, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). Its biggest contribution will be seen in anti-submarine operations in coastal waters.

A Major Success of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Campaign INS Arnala is the first of a series of 16 indigenous Shallow Water Crafts for the Indian Navy. It has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, in partnership with L&T Shipbuilders under a public-private partnership model. It uses over 80% indigenous material, making it a major success of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) campaign.

Meaning of the Name INS Arnala The ship is named after the historic Arnala fort located near the Vasai coast in Maharashtra, which in 1737, under the leadership of Chimaji Appa, became a symbol of maritime security. Reflecting this spirit, INS Arnala will also symbolise India’s maritime defence capabilities and strategic resolve. This warship incorporates advanced defence systems from major companies like Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T, and Mahindra Defence. The project has also strengthened the domestic defence industry through over 55 MSMEs involved.