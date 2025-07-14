Indian Railways Announces Major Passenger Convenience: New Rule in Effect Today

Indian Railways has introduced a new passenger-friendly feature. Waiting list passengers will now be informed 8 hours in advance whether their seats have been confirmed or not. Previously, this notification was given only 4 hours prior to departure. The Railway Board has amended the rules, effective from 12 midnight on 14-15 July. This change will give waiting list ticket holders ample time to make alternative travel arrangements if their seats remain unconfirmed.
Under the old system, passengers on the waiting list received seat confirmation information only four hours beforehand. Since the charts for early morning trains were prepared at midnight, passengers had to stay awake throughout the night waiting for confirmation. This new system will eliminate this inconvenience for passengers.
CCTV cameras will be installed in passenger coaches and engines of trains. This decision follows the successful completion of a pilot project. This initiative aims to curb theft and crime on trains. The cameras will provide clear footage even at speeds of 100 km/h and in low-light conditions. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (अश्विनी वैष्णव) has approved the installation of cameras in 74,000 coaches and 15,000 engines.
Each coach will be equipped with 4 dome CCTV cameras. Additionally, 2 cameras will be installed at each entrance of the coaches, and 6 cameras will be installed in each locomotive.