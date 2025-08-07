Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Raksha Bandhan 2025

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special Trains: Keeping in mind the increased passenger demand during Raksha Bandhan 2025, Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains across the country for passenger convenience. This step has been taken to provide passengers with a smooth and comfortable travel experience. Below is complete information about the special trains being operated for Raksha Bandhan.
Indian Railways is operating a special train service (1 trip) with train number 04827/04828 Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur)-Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur).
Train Number 04827 (Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus): This train will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 2:30 PM on 10 August 2025 (Sunday) and will reach Bandra Terminus at 7:25 AM the next day (Monday).
Train Number 04828 (Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi): This train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 10:30 AM on 11 August 2025 (Monday) and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4:30 PM the next day (Tuesday).
Stops en route: Luni, Pali Marwar, Marwar Jn., Rani, Falna, Jawai Bandh, Pindwara, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mehsana, Sabarmati, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali.
This train will have a total of 18 coaches, including:
Train Number 09601 Udaipur City-Jaipur is a one-way special train service departing from Udaipur at 8:25 PM on 9 August 2025 and reaching Jaipur at 6:50 AM the next day.
Stops en route: Ranapratapnagar, Mavli Junction, Kapasan, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, and Kishangarh. This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Train Number 09725 (Jaipur-Bandra Terminus): This train will depart from Jaipur at 8:25 AM on 10 August 2025 (Sunday) and reach Bandra Terminus at 4:55 AM the next day.
Train Number 09726 (Bandra Terminus-Jaipur): This train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 9:30 AM on 11 August 2025 (Monday) and reach Jaipur at 6:45 AM the next day.
Stops en route: Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Mandal, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali. This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Train Number 04725 (Hisar-Hadapsar): This train will depart from Hisar at 5:50 AM on 10 August 2025 (Sunday) and reach Hadapsar at 10:45 AM the next day (Monday).
Train Number 04726 (Hadapsar-Hisar): This train will depart from Hadapsar at 5:00 PM on 11 August 2025 (Monday) and reach Hisar at 10:25 PM the next day (Tuesday).
Stops en route: Sadulpur, Loharu, Chirawa, Jhunjhunu, Nawalgarh, Sikar, Ringas, Jaipur, Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Dakaniya Talav, Bhawani Mandi, Nagda, Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Boisar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchwad, and Pune. This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Train Number 04090 (Anand Vihar-Patna): This train will depart daily from Anand Vihar at 2:25 PM from 8 August 2025 to 20 November 2025 and will reach Patna Junction at 11:00 AM the next day. En route, it will stop at Kanpur Central (9:30 PM), Prayagraj (12:20 AM), Varanasi (3:10 AM), Ghazipur City (4:55 AM), Ballia (5:55 AM), Sahatwar (6:20 AM), Suremanpur (6:45 AM), Chhapra (8:05 AM), and Patliputra (10:10 AM).
Train Number 04089 (Patna-Anand Vihar): This train will depart daily from Patna Junction at 6:20 PM from 9 August 2025 to 21 November 2025 and will reach Anand Vihar at 2:50 PM the next day. En route, it will stop at Patliputra (6:50 PM), Chhapra (9:05 PM), Suremanpur (9:45 PM), Sahatwar (10:11 PM), Ballia (10:35 PM), Ghazipur City (11:35 PM), Varanasi (1:45 AM), Prayagraj (4:35 AM), and Kanpur Central (7:50 AM). This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Train Number 01123 (CSMT, Mumbai-Nagpur): This train will depart from CSMT, Mumbai at 12:20 AM on 9 August 2025 and reach Nagpur at 3:30 PM the same day (1 trip).
Train Number 01124 (Nagpur-CSMT, Mumbai): This train will depart from Nagpur at 2:30 PM on 10 August 2025 and reach CSMT, Mumbai at 5:25 AM the next day (1 trip).
Stops en route: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha. This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Train Number 02139 (CSMT, Mumbai-Nagpur): This train will depart from CSMT, Mumbai at 12:20 AM on 15 and 17 August 2025 and reach Nagpur at 3:30 PM the same day (2 trips).
Train Number 02140 (Nagpur-CSMT, Mumbai): This train will depart from Nagpur at 8:00 PM on 15 and 17 August 2025 and reach CSMT, Mumbai at 1:30 PM the next day (2 trips).
Stops en route: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha. This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Train Number 01417 (CSMT, Mumbai-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur): This train will depart from CSMT, Mumbai at 10:30 PM on 8 August 2025 and reach Kolhapur at 10:15 AM the next day (1 trip).
Train Number 01418 (Kolhapur-CSMT, Mumbai): This train will depart from Kolhapur at 4:40 PM on 10 August 2025 and reach CSMT, Mumbai at 4:45 AM the next day (1 trip).
Stops en route: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarwadi, Sangli, and Miraj. This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Train Number 01125 (LTT, Mumbai-Madgaon): This train will depart from LTT, Mumbai at 10:15 PM on 14 August 2025 and reach Madgaon at 12:45 PM the next day (1 trip).
Train Number 01126 (Madgaon-LTT, Mumbai): This train will depart from Madgaon at 1:40 PM on 15 August 2025 and reach LTT, Mumbai at 4:05 AM the next day (1 trip).
Stops en route: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, and Karmalli. This train will have a total of 21 coaches, including:
Train Number 01127 (LTT, Mumbai-Madgaon): This train will depart from LTT, Mumbai at 10:15 PM on 16 August 2025 and reach Madgaon at 12:45 PM the next day (1 trip).
Train Number 01128 (Madgaon-LTT, Mumbai): This train will depart from Madgaon at 1:40 PM on 17 August 2025 and reach LTT, Mumbai at 4:05 AM the next day (1 trip).
Stops en route: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, and Karmalli. This train will have a total of 24 coaches, including:
Train Number 01469 (Pune-Nagpur): This train will depart from Pune at 7:55 PM on 8 August 2025 and reach Nagpur at 2:45 PM the next day (1 trip).
Train Number 01470 (Nagpur-Pune): This train will depart from Nagpur at 1:00 PM on 10 August 2025 and reach Pune at 5:20 AM the next day (1 trip).
Stops en route: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, and Wardha. This train includes:
Train Number 01439 (Pune-Nagpur): This train will depart from Pune at 7:55 PM on 14 and 16 August 2025 and reach Nagpur at 2:45 PM the next day (2 trips).
Train Number 01440 (Nagpur-Pune): This train will depart from Nagpur at 4:15 PM on 15 and 17 August 2025 and reach Pune at 7:20 AM the next day (2 trips).
Stops en route: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, and Wardha. This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including:
Indian Railways has made extensive arrangements for special trains during Raksha Bandhan 2025 for the convenience of passengers. These trains connect various cities and provide passengers with a comfortable travel option. Passengers are requested to plan their journey in advance and use the official Indian Railways website or railway station counters for ticket booking.