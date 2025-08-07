Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Raksha Bandhan 2025

Train Number 04090 (Anand Vihar-Patna): This train will depart daily from Anand Vihar at 2:25 PM from 8 August 2025 to 20 November 2025 and will reach Patna Junction at 11:00 AM the next day. En route, it will stop at Kanpur Central (9:30 PM), Prayagraj (12:20 AM), Varanasi (3:10 AM), Ghazipur City (4:55 AM), Ballia (5:55 AM), Sahatwar (6:20 AM), Suremanpur (6:45 AM), Chhapra (8:05 AM), and Patliputra (10:10 AM).

Train Number 04089 (Patna-Anand Vihar): This train will depart daily from Patna Junction at 6:20 PM from 9 August 2025 to 21 November 2025 and will reach Anand Vihar at 2:50 PM the next day. En route, it will stop at Patliputra (6:50 PM), Chhapra (9:05 PM), Suremanpur (9:45 PM), Sahatwar (10:11 PM), Ballia (10:35 PM), Ghazipur City (11:35 PM), Varanasi (1:45 AM), Prayagraj (4:35 AM), and Kanpur Central (7:50 AM). This train will have a total of 22 coaches, including: