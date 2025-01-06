scriptIndian Railways cancels multiple trains due to fog | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Railways cancels multiple trains due to fog

Train Cancellations: Dense fog is disrupting train services, with Indian Railways cancelling a significant number of trains. Passengers are advised to check the list of cancelled trains before commencing their journey.

Jan 06, 2025

Train Cancellations Due to Fog: Passengers travelling by train during winter are facing difficulties due to heavy fog. In many places, daily life is significantly affected by the fog, making driving on roads extremely challenging. Therefore, caution is advised while driving during this season. Similarly, train operations are also affected by the fog, leading Indian Railways to cancel numerous trains.

A Step Taken for Passenger Safety

Incidents of trains colliding due to dense fog, endangering passengers’ lives and causing significant losses to Indian Railways, have been reported. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the railways cancel trains in advance. While this decision inconveniences passengers, it is crucial for their safety. Several trains were cancelled in January as well. Check the list before your journey.

Cancelled Trains

Train No. 14617-18 Banmankhi-Amritsar Janseva Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 2 March 2025.

Train No. 14606-05 Yoginagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 24 February 2025.
Train No. 14616-15 Amritsar-Lalkuan Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 22 March 2025.

Train No. 14524-23 Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 27 February 2025.
Train No. 18103-04 Jallianwala Bagh Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 28 February 2025.

Train No. 12210-09 Kathgodam-Kanpur Weekly Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 25 February 2025.
Train No. 14003-04 Malda Town-Delhi Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 1 March 2025.

Refund for Cancelled Trains

To obtain a refund, the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) can be used. This can be done both online and offline.

