Indian Railways cancels multiple trains due to fog

A Step Taken for Passenger Safety Incidents of trains colliding due to dense fog, endangering passengers’ lives and causing significant losses to Indian Railways, have been reported. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the railways cancel trains in advance. While this decision inconveniences passengers, it is crucial for their safety. Several trains were cancelled in January as well. Check the list before your journey.

Cancelled Trains Train No. 14617-18 Banmankhi-Amritsar Janseva Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 2 March 2025. Train No. 14606-05 Yoginagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 24 February 2025.

Train No. 14616-15 Amritsar-Lalkuan Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 22 March 2025. Train No. 14524-23 Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 27 February 2025.

Train No. 18103-04 Jallianwala Bagh Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 28 February 2025. Train No. 12210-09 Kathgodam-Kanpur Weekly Express will be cancelled from 5 January 2025 to 25 February 2025.

