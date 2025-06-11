Indian Railways Alters Tatkal Booking: Changes for July 1st

Railway Ministry’s Circular The Railway Ministry has issued a circular to all zones. It states that from July 1st, tickets under the Tatkal scheme can only be booked via the IRCTC website/app by Aadhaar-authenticated users. Furthermore, the ministry has stipulated that from July 15, 2025, passengers will have to complete an additional step of Aadhaar-based OTP authentication for Tatkal bookings.

Agents Also Restricted for 30 Minutes Railway ticket agents will also be unable to book tickets for 30 minutes before the Tatkal ticket booking opens. For AC class, this period will be from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM, and for non-AC class, it will be from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Indication Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hinted at this change on June 4th via a post on X. In his X post, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that Indian Railways (Bharatiya Railways) will soon begin using e-Aadhaar authentication for booking Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users obtain confirmed tickets when needed.