Indian Railways Hikes Fares Across All Classes, From General to AC

Indian Railways news: Millions of people travel by Indian Railways daily. In such a situation, the pockets of the countrymen are going to be affected. The Railways has increased fares from General to AC. This increase is going to be implemented from December 26. According to Indian Railways, the fare has not been increased for ordinary category travel up to 215 kilometers, but for distances beyond this, the fare in General Class has been increased by 1 paisa per kilometer.