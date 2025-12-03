Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Indian Railways Implements OTP-Based Verification for Tatkal Counter Tickets

Indian Railways is now going to implement OTP-based verification for Tatkal tickets booked from counters, making the ticketing process more secure and transparent.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Indian Railway New Rule (Image: AI)

Tatkal Ticket new Rule: Indian Railway has made a significant change in the rules for Tatkal tickets booked from reservation counters, following the online Tatkal ticket system. The railway is soon going to implement an OTP-based Tatkal ticket system for counter bookings as well. This move aims to make the Tatkal ticket booking process more transparent, secure, and convenient. According to sources, this new system will be implemented across India in the coming days.

How will the OTP-based Tatkal Ticket System work?

Now, when a passenger books a Tatkal ticket from a counter, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided in the booking form. The ticket will be confirmed only after the OTP is entered correctly. If the OTP is incorrect or the time limit expires, the ticket will not be issued. According to a senior official from the Railway Ministry, "The implementation of this system will effectively curb the misuse of Tatkal tickets and ensure that genuine passengers in need can easily get tickets. This is a major change towards making railway ticketing more transparent and secure."

Preparation for nationwide implementation

The railway had started a trial of OTP-based Tatkal tickets at counters from November 17, 2025. In the initial phase, it was implemented on 52 trains. After the successful trial, the railway is now preparing to implement it on all trains.

OTP system implemented in several phases

The railway has made several major changes to its ticketing system in the past few months—

  • July 2025: Aadhaar-based verification was made mandatory for online Tatkal tickets.
  • October 2025: OTP system implemented for the first day's booking of online general tickets.
  • From October 28, 2025: Aadhaar authentication has been made mandatory for ticket bookings on IRCTC between 8 AM and 10 AM.

What will change for passengers?

  • Curbing touts and fraudulent bookings
  • Increased chances of genuine passengers getting Tatkal tickets
  • More secure and transparent ticketing system
  • Mobile number and identity verification will ensure tickets are issued in the name of the actual passenger

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 03:10 pm

English News / National News / Indian Railways Implements OTP-Based Verification for Tatkal Counter Tickets

