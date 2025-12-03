Indian Railways Implements OTP-Based Verification for Tatkal Counter Tickets

Indian Railway New Rule (Image: AI)
Tatkal Ticket new Rule: Indian Railway has made a significant change in the rules for Tatkal tickets booked from reservation counters, following the online Tatkal ticket system. The railway is soon going to implement an OTP-based Tatkal ticket system for counter bookings as well. This move aims to make the Tatkal ticket booking process more transparent, secure, and convenient. According to sources, this new system will be implemented across India in the coming days.
Now, when a passenger books a Tatkal ticket from a counter, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided in the booking form. The ticket will be confirmed only after the OTP is entered correctly. If the OTP is incorrect or the time limit expires, the ticket will not be issued. According to a senior official from the Railway Ministry, "The implementation of this system will effectively curb the misuse of Tatkal tickets and ensure that genuine passengers in need can easily get tickets. This is a major change towards making railway ticketing more transparent and secure."
The railway had started a trial of OTP-based Tatkal tickets at counters from November 17, 2025. In the initial phase, it was implemented on 52 trains. After the successful trial, the railway is now preparing to implement it on all trains.
The railway has made several major changes to its ticketing system in the past few months—
