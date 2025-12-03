Indian Railways Implements OTP-Based Verification for Tatkal Counter Tickets

Now, when a passenger books a Tatkal ticket from a counter, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided in the booking form. The ticket will be confirmed only after the OTP is entered correctly. If the OTP is incorrect or the time limit expires, the ticket will not be issued. According to a senior official from the Railway Ministry, "The implementation of this system will effectively curb the misuse of Tatkal tickets and ensure that genuine passengers in need can easily get tickets. This is a major change towards making railway ticketing more transparent and secure."