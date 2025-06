Relief for Passengers, Control over Vending The Railway has launched this initiative with a dual purpose. On the one hand, it will provide passengers with necessary items on the train itself, while on the other hand, it will help control unauthorised vendors. A maximum of four authorised vendors have been licensed per train, valid for a period of 3 years.

Railway officials have clarified that if a vendor charges more than the MRP (Maximum Retail Price), a fine of up to five thousand rupees will be imposed. Repeated violations may lead to the cancellation of their licence.