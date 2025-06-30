Indian Railways to Generate 150,000 Tickets Per Minute, Reservation Charts Eight Hours Earlier

The Indian Railways is working to make the travel experience more passenger-centric. The railways is taking several steps to make ticket booking easier. Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of these improvements. He stressed that the ticketing system should be smart, transparent, accessible, and efficient. The plan should focus on passenger convenience. This system should ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for our passengers.

Improvements in Charting Currently, the reservation chart is prepared four hours before the train’s departure. This creates uncertainty for passengers. This uncertainty poses a serious problem, especially for passengers coming from nearby areas to catch the train. Taking note of this, the Railway Board has proposed preparing the reservation chart eight hours before departure. For trains departing before 2 pm, the plan is to prepare the chart at 9 pm the previous day. The Railway Minister approved this proposal and instructed the board to implement it in a phased manner to avoid any disruption. This step will reduce uncertainty for passengers with waiting tickets. It will also provide more time to make alternative arrangements if the waiting ticket is not confirmed.