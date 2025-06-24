scriptIndian Railways to Hike Train Fares from July 1st | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Indian Railways to Hike Train Fares from July 1st

Indian Railways has not increased fares for several years. Considering the rising expenses and maintenance costs, the railways have decided to increase ticket prices. See the full details.

Jun 24, 2025 / 04:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Railways: Indian Railways has announced a fare hike for train tickets, impacting passengers across the country. This increase will come into effect from 1 July. The railway administration cited rising operational and maintenance costs as the reason for the fare revision, noting that ticket prices hadn’t been increased for several years.

How Much Will Fares Increase?

The fare increase will be 1 paisa per kilometre for non-AC mail and express trains. For AC classes (such as AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier), the increase will be 2 paisa per kilometre. For example, a 1000-kilometre journey will see an increase of ₹10 for non-AC and ₹20 for AC classes. For second-class travel, there will be no increase for journeys up to 500 kilometres; however, journeys exceeding this distance will see an increase of some paisa.

Relief for Daily Commuters

Importantly, fares for suburban trains and monthly season tickets remain unchanged, offering relief to daily commuters. While the fare increase may seem minimal, it will significantly impact those travelling long distances frequently.

Changes to Tatkal Ticket Rules

Indian Railways has also announced changes to Tatkal (instant) ticket booking rules. From 1 July 2025, Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for Tatkal tickets to curb ticket touting and ensure tickets reach genuine passengers. This step aims to increase transparency.

Mandatory OTP Verification

Furthermore, from 15 July 2025, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card during booking, and verification of this OTP will be mandatory. This rule applies to bookings made online, at railway counters, and through agents.

