Indian Railways to Hike Train Fares from July 1st

How Much Will Fares Increase? The fare increase will be 1 paisa per kilometre for non-AC mail and express trains. For AC classes (such as AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier), the increase will be 2 paisa per kilometre. For example, a 1000-kilometre journey will see an increase of ₹10 for non-AC and ₹20 for AC classes. For second-class travel, there will be no increase for journeys up to 500 kilometres; however, journeys exceeding this distance will see an increase of some paisa.

Relief for Daily Commuters Importantly, fares for suburban trains and monthly season tickets remain unchanged, offering relief to daily commuters. While the fare increase may seem minimal, it will significantly impact those travelling long distances frequently.

Changes to Tatkal Ticket Rules Indian Railways has also announced changes to Tatkal (instant) ticket booking rules. From 1 July 2025, Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for Tatkal tickets to curb ticket touting and ensure tickets reach genuine passengers. This step aims to increase transparency.