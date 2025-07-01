scriptIndian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

Railway New Update: Indian Railways is implementing significant changes to its Tatkal ticket booking system effective 1 July 2025. From today onwards, only Aadhaar-verified users will be permitted to book Tatkal tickets. Furthermore, revisions to ticket fares have also been introduced.

BikanerJul 01, 2025 / 09:39 am

Patrika Desk

indian railway
Railway New Update: Indian Railways is implementing significant changes to its regulations from 1 July 2025, most notably affecting instant ticket booking. Now, only passengers with Aadhaar verification will be able to book instant tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app. The railway administration states this measure aims to curb fraudulent bookings and enhance transparency in the ticketing process. This new system is expected to increase transparency in instant ticket booking and curb the activities of intermediaries. Railways has advised passengers to link their Aadhaar with their IRCTC profile and keep their mobile numbers updated before booking.

New Fares for New Tickets

Railways has also revised train fares, effective for tickets booked from 1 July onwards. Tickets booked before this date will remain valid at the old fare; no additional charges or adjustments will be made. The railway’s PRS, UTS, and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly.

OTP-Based Identification Mandatory from 15 July

Another significant change will be implemented by Indian Railways from 15 July 2025. OTP-based identity verification will be mandatory for booking tickets online or through PRS counters and authorised agents. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking; the booking will only be completed after verification of this OTP.

New Rules: At a Glance

From 1 July – Only Aadhaar-verified users can book instant tickets through the IRCTC website/app.
From 15 July – OTP-based identification will be mandatory for bookings through PRS counters and agents.
Train Fares – Revised fares will be applicable from 1 July; existing tickets will not be affected.

News / National News / Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 27 Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 27 Rajasthan Districts

in 4 hours

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

in 4 hours

Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

National News

Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

in 5 hours

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

National News

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

15 hours ago

Latest National News

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for 1-6 July

National News

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for 1-6 July

11 hours ago

Amarnath Yatra 2025: K-9 Squad Joins CRPF for Enhanced Security

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: K-9 Squad Joins CRPF for Enhanced Security

11 hours ago

Indian Railways to Generate 150,000 Tickets Per Minute, Reservation Charts Eight Hours Earlier

National News

Indian Railways to Generate 150,000 Tickets Per Minute, Reservation Charts Eight Hours Earlier

12 hours ago

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

National News

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.