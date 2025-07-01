Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

New Fares for New Tickets Railways has also revised train fares, effective for tickets booked from 1 July onwards. Tickets booked before this date will remain valid at the old fare; no additional charges or adjustments will be made. The railway’s PRS, UTS, and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly.

OTP-Based Identification Mandatory from 15 July Another significant change will be implemented by Indian Railways from 15 July 2025. OTP-based identity verification will be mandatory for booking tickets online or through PRS counters and authorised agents. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking; the booking will only be completed after verification of this OTP.