Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

An Indian international student studying in Australia has died in a road accident. Read the full story.

Jun 22, 2025 / 06:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Australia accident

Australia accident ( photo – X post )

A 23-year-old Indian student has died in a truck accident near Perth, Western Australia. The student has been identified as Arshpreet Singh Khahra, an international student who was also working as a truck driver. According to a report by 7 News Australia, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 8:15 am on the Great Eastern Highway near the Old Northam Road intersection in Wuerul, northeast of Perth. Arshpreet was driving a white Volvo truck when it veered off the road, crashed through a barrier, and overturned.

Truck Catches Fire After Impact

The impact caused the truck to catch fire, trapping Arshpreet inside the burning vehicle. Emergency services, including ambulances and firefighters, arrived at the scene, but Arshpreet was pronounced dead at the scene. Medical staff examined Arshpreet and declared him dead at the scene. The truck involved in the accident was found split in two and badly burned. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown and is under investigation.

Arshpreet’s Family in Shock

Arshpreet was originally from Tarn Taran, Punjab, and had gone to Australia for his studies. His family is in shock after hearing the news of his death. The family has requested that Arshpreet’s body be brought back to India as soon as possible. Following Arshpreet’s death, the number of road fatalities in Western Australia for 2025 has risen to 93. This is the highest number at this point in the year in over a decade.

