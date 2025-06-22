Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

Truck Catches Fire After Impact The impact caused the truck to catch fire, trapping Arshpreet inside the burning vehicle. Emergency services, including ambulances and firefighters, arrived at the scene, but Arshpreet was pronounced dead at the scene. Medical staff examined Arshpreet and declared him dead at the scene. The truck involved in the accident was found split in two and badly burned. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown and is under investigation.

Arshpreet’s Family in Shock Arshpreet was originally from Tarn Taran, Punjab, and had gone to Australia for his studies. His family is in shock after hearing the news of his death. The family has requested that Arshpreet’s body be brought back to India as soon as possible. Following Arshpreet’s death, the number of road fatalities in Western Australia for 2025 has risen to 93. This is the highest number at this point in the year in over a decade.