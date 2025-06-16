scriptIndia's 2027 Census to Proceed in Two Phases | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

India's 2027 Census to Proceed in Two Phases

The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued a gazette notification announcing that the Census will be conducted in 2027. This ethnic census will be conducted in two phases. The process will commence on 1 October 2026.

Jun 16, 2025 / 01:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo- ANI)

Census 2027: The Indian government announced on Monday, 16 June 2025, that the country’s next census will be conducted in 2027. This will be the first census since 2011 and will include a caste census for the first time since 1931. The notification was issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Census to be Conducted in Two Phases

The notification stated that the reference date for the census will be 1 March 2027. However, for the snow-bound and inaccessible areas of Ladakh and Himalayan states (such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand), the reference date will be midnight on 1 October 2026.

Census Postponed Due to COVID-19

It is noteworthy that the census scheduled for 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a delay of six years, this major exercise will be conducted in 2027. This will be the eighth census of independent India and the sixteenth overall.

Know the Census Process

Phase 1: House Listing Operation (HLO)
This phase will collect information on the physical condition, property, amenities, and infrastructure of each house.
Phase 2: Population Enumeration (PE)
This will collect information on each individual, including their social, economic, educational, cultural details, and caste information.

3.4 Million Enumerators and 130,000 Administrative Officials to be Appointed

This massive census operation will employ approximately 3.4 million enumerators and supervisors, and 130,000 administrative officials. Notably, this census will be conducted through a digital platform, utilising a mobile application and offering self-enumeration facilities.

Amit Shah Reviews Preparations

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the census preparations, emphasizing the importance of data security. Stringent security measures will be ensured during data collection, transmission, and storage to prevent any misuse of information.

Long-Standing Demand for Caste Census

There has been a long-standing demand for a caste census at both social and political levels. The 2027 census will provide the country with official caste data for the first time, enabling the formulation of better policies and schemes for various sections of society.

