India's 2027 Census to Proceed in Two Phases

Census to be Conducted in Two Phases The notification stated that the reference date for the census will be 1 March 2027. However, for the snow-bound and inaccessible areas of Ladakh and Himalayan states (such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand), the reference date will be midnight on 1 October 2026.

Central Government declares that a census of the population of India shall be taken during the year 2027, gazette notification issued. pic.twitter.com/FUipgkLdYz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025 Census Postponed Due to COVID-19 It is noteworthy that the census scheduled for 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a delay of six years, this major exercise will be conducted in 2027. This will be the eighth census of independent India and the sixteenth overall.

Census to begin in Ladakh, snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 1st October 2026. The process will be undertaken in rest of the country from 1st March 2027: Gazette notification — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025 Know the Census Process Phase 1: House Listing Operation (HLO)

This phase will collect information on the physical condition, property, amenities, and infrastructure of each house.

Phase 2: Population Enumeration (PE)

This will collect information on each individual, including their social, economic, educational, cultural details, and caste information. 3.4 Million Enumerators and 130,000 Administrative Officials to be Appointed This massive census operation will employ approximately 3.4 million enumerators and supervisors, and 130,000 administrative officials. Notably, this census will be conducted through a digital platform, utilising a mobile application and offering self-enumeration facilities.

Amit Shah Reviews Preparations Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the census preparations, emphasizing the importance of data security. Stringent security measures will be ensured during data collection, transmission, and storage to prevent any misuse of information.