3 August 2025,

Sunday

National News

India’s First Bullet Train: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Journey in Two Hours

India's first bullet train is set to commence operations soon, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to a mere 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

Bullet Train (Image: Patrika)

India’s first bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is soon to commence operations. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the bullet train travel time will be reduced to just 2 hours and 7 minutes. This project marks a significant revolution in the country's railway system. He inaugurated three new trains at Bhavnagar station in Gujarat and stated that the bullet train project is progressing rapidly. This 508-kilometre high-speed rail line will run from Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex to key cities in Gujarat: Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. According to the Railway Minister, the train will achieve speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour. Furthermore, several other railway projects are underway in Gujarat, including a Porbandar-Rajkot new train line, a ₹135 crore coach maintenance facility in Ranavav, railway flyovers, and two Gati Shakti cargo terminals.

34,000 Kilometres of New Railway Tracks Laid in 11 Years

He mentioned that 34,000 kilometres of new railway tracks have been laid in the last 11 years, averaging approximately 12 kilometres per day. Simultaneously, the renovation of 1300 railway stations is underway, representing the largest such undertaking in the history of Indian Railways.

India Continues Uninterrupted Train Services

Vaishnaw stated that India is undertaking these transformations while maintaining uninterrupted train services, reflecting Prime Minister Modi's vision. He also highlighted the success of modern trains like Vande Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat Express, and Namo Bharat Express. Railway projects are also progressing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, aided by double-engine governments in those states.

Published on:

03 Aug 2025 06:01 pm

English News / National News / India's First Bullet Train: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Journey in Two Hours
