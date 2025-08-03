India’s First Bullet Train: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Journey in Two Hours

India’s first bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is soon to commence operations. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the bullet train travel time will be reduced to just 2 hours and 7 minutes. This project marks a significant revolution in the country's railway system. He inaugurated three new trains at Bhavnagar station in Gujarat and stated that the bullet train project is progressing rapidly. This 508-kilometre high-speed rail line will run from Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex to key cities in Gujarat: Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. According to the Railway Minister, the train will achieve speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour. Furthermore, several other railway projects are underway in Gujarat, including a Porbandar-Rajkot new train line, a ₹135 crore coach maintenance facility in Ranavav, railway flyovers, and two Gati Shakti cargo terminals.