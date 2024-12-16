scriptIndia’s First Diabetes Biobank Opens: Early Detection Now Possible | India&#39;s First Diabetes Biobank Opens: Early Detection of Risk Now Possible | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

India’s First Diabetes Biobank Opens: Early Detection Now Possible

Diabetes Biobank: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established the country’s first diabetes biobank in Chennai in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF).

ChennaiDec 16, 2024 / 08:47 am

Patrika Desk

Diabetes Biobank: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established the country’s first diabetes biobank in Chennai in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), which is a collection of population-based biological samples. The biobank established at MDRF aims to collect, process, store, and distribute biological samples to support scientific studies with the permission of ICMR. The process of establishing the biobank began almost two years ago. A paper published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research has detailed the description and objectives of the biobank.

Very Important for Biomedical Research

In biomedical research, biobanks are crucial. They involve collecting, processing, storing, and distributing biospecimens to support scientific research. The diabetes biobank can help identify new biomarkers for early diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies.

Will Get Research Facility

This will store blood samples of various types of diabetes, such as Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes, in young people for future studies and research. The biobank will facilitate advanced research on the causes of diabetes, the diversity of Indian-type diabetes, and related disorders.
Dr. V Mohan, Chairman, MDRF

News / National News / India’s First Diabetes Biobank Opens: Early Detection Now Possible

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

National News

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

4 hours ago

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

Sports

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

2 hours ago

Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

National News

Six-Lane Expressway to Connect Three States, Transforming Rural Landscapes

in 32 minutes

Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

Health

Breast cancer detection tool with 98% accuracy sparks medical revolution

1 hour ago

Latest National News

PM Museum writes to Rahul Gandhi, asks him to retrieve and return historical documents from his mother

National News

PM Museum writes to Rahul Gandhi, asks him to retrieve and return historical documents from his mother

44 minutes ago

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

National News

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

4 hours ago

Truck and Trolley Collision Cause Fiery Crash, Drivers Escape

National News

Truck and Trolley Collision Cause Fiery Crash, Drivers Escape

5 hours ago

Cold Wave Alert in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Other Parts of North India; Rain Alert in These Areas Until 18 December

National News

Cold Wave Alert in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Other Parts of North India; Rain Alert in These Areas Until 18 December

6 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.