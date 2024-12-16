India’s First Diabetes Biobank Opens: Early Detection Now Possible

Very Important for Biomedical Research In biomedical research, biobanks are crucial. They involve collecting, processing, storing, and distributing biospecimens to support scientific research. The diabetes biobank can help identify new biomarkers for early diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies.

Will Get Research Facility This will store blood samples of various types of diabetes, such as Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes, in young people for future studies and research. The biobank will facilitate advanced research on the causes of diabetes, the diversity of Indian-type diabetes, and related disorders.

— Dr. V Mohan, Chairman, MDRF