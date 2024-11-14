scriptIndia’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

The foundation stone of the country’s highest airfield, located in Mudh-Nyoma, was laid by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on August 23.

New DelhiNov 14, 2024 / 03:49 pm

Patrika Desk

The country’s highest airfield, located in Mudh-Nyoma, Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), is expected to be ready by the end of this year. The airfield is being built at an altitude of 13,700 feet. The Indian Air Force will also be able to keep an eye on China’s activities from this airfield near the LAC.
Brigadier Vishal Shrivastava, Chief Engineer of Project Himank, said, “We are standing at the Mudh-Nyoma airfield and as far as the runway is concerned, it is almost complete. The final work is going on and we will soon conduct a joint inspection with the Air Force. We hope to complete the entire runway by the end of this year and conduct trial landings.”

Defense Minister Laid the Foundation Stone

The heaviest military aircraft, fixed-wing, rotary-wing, fighter jets, and transport aircraft will be able to land on this runway.

Brigadier Shrivastava also informed that the construction of the runway will also boost the socio-economic development of Hanle, Loma, and Nyoma. He said, “The temperature here drops to minus 30 to minus 35 degrees Celsius in winter. Therefore, we have only five to six months from May to November to work.”
Brigadier Shrivastava reminded that the foundation stone of this special runway was laid by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on August 23.

Brigadier Shrivastava said, “We have built this runway in record time. This will be India’s highest runway… We have used modern technology, modern machines, cold-setting compound, and various types of additives to ensure quality construction and speed without compromising on quality.

News / National News / India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

