India’s IADWS Air Defence System: A Game Changer Against Drone Swarms

India achieved a significant leap in multi-layered air defence systems on Saturday under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, successfully testing the first flight of its indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS).
During the test conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the IADWS successfully engaged and neutralised three different targets, including two high-speed fixed-wing unmanned drones and a multicopter drone.
These targets were positioned at varying ranges and altitudes. According to the DRDO, the entire system is based on indigenous technology.
Air Defence Weapon System (QRSAM)- This Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System will engage drones, helicopters, and cruise missiles within a 30 km range. Its speed is Mach 4.7, or 5757.70 km per hour.
Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS)- This system has a range of 6-7 kilometres and is effective against low-flying objects. It is portable and similar to the Russian S-400 defence system. Its speed is 1800 kilometres per hour.
Direct Energy Weapon (DEW)- This is a laser gun, highly effective against swarms of drones. The DRDO has integrated DEW into its air defence system for the first time.
The IADWS comprises the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, the Very Short Range Air Defence System missile, and a powerful laser-based Direct Energy Weapon.
These systems together create a robust security shield. The IADWS is part of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to defend against simultaneous drone attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra in his address from the Red Fort on 15 August.
The new defence system's radar unit monitors and classifies incoming threats. The command centre then directs the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile against high-altitude, high-speed threats.
Simultaneously, the Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System missiles are activated to counter low-range, low-speed attacks. The laser-based Directed Energy Weapon engages drones and other threats.
India is developing a new national security system (air defence system) called Sudarshan Chakra. It is being jointly developed by the DRDO and ISRO. This system is designed to protect the country from air attacks, missiles, and drone attacks.
Range: Capability to destroy enemy missiles up to 2500 kilometres.
Altitude: Capable of intercepting missiles in the air up to 150 kilometres.
Technology: Will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a laser-guided system for precise targeting.
Speed: Capable of launching missiles at a speed of 5 kilometres per second.
Structure: It will be a ground-based and space-based hybrid system, incorporating a satellite and radar network.
Targets: To destroy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hypersonic weapons.
Deployment: Aims to be operational by 2026. An estimated expenditure of around ₹50,000 crore is anticipated.