India's Indigenous Weather Forecasting System: Accurate Forecasts in Just 4 Hours

Resolution Reduced from 12 Kilometres to 6 Kilometres Bharat Forecast System: Until now, India’s weather forecasting was based on a 12-kilometre grid model. BFS has reduced this distance to 6 kilometres. This means that forecasts will be possible for individual villages instead of groups of 4-5 villages. This will improve rainfall forecasts by up to 30%, and the accuracy of monsoon core area predictions could increase by up to 64%.

Supercomputer ‘Arka’ Provides Stormy Speed The supercomputer ‘Arka’ has been chosen for BFS. This is a high-performance computing system. With a computing speed of 11.77 petaflops and a storage capacity of 33 petabytes, Arka reduces model run time to just 4 hours. The previous ‘Pratyush’ system took 10 hours to run weather forecasts.

Reduced Time with 100 Doppler Radars BFS will use data from a network of 40 Doppler weather radars across the country. This number will later be increased to 100. This will allow for forecasts up to two hours in advance.

Why This Model is Necessary Weather in tropical regions is volatile, with constantly changing patterns. High-resolution models are needed to capture local-level changes. This new model will be highly effective in meeting regional needs.