India’s Petrol Price: Higher Than Pakistan, Bangladesh

Crude oil prices remain around $70 per barrel in the global market. In India, petrol prices stand at ₹101 per litre, significantly higher than in neighbouring countries. Petrol in India is sold at a rate 40 times higher than in Iran.
Reports indicate that the average price of Octane 95 petrol in India is ₹101 per litre. In comparison, the price is ₹79.4 per litre in America, ₹80.4 per litre in Pakistan, ₹94.5 per litre in China, and ₹85 per litre in Bangladesh. These figures comparing petrol prices in India with other countries are widely shared on social media.
According to TOI infographics, the price of petrol in Bhutan is ₹58.8 per litre, while in Libya and Iran, the price is less than ₹2.5 per litre.
The high petrol prices in India have once again sparked a debate on social media. One social media user wrote, "How much of its oil consumption does America import? How much oil does America produce? How much does India produce? That's your answer." Another commented, "Forget America. Bhutan, which gets petrol from us, sells it at ₹58 per litre. Why?"
The high petrol prices in India are attributed to taxes. The government levies substantial taxes on petrol, including central excise duty, state VAT, and dealer commission. On average, ₹36 in taxes are levied on petrol in India. The central government collects ₹19.90 as excise duty, and state governments collect approximately ₹15.39 as VAT. The average dealer commission is ₹3.77. This contributes to the increased petrol prices.
Furthermore, India employs dynamic fuel pricing, resulting in daily fluctuations in petrol prices. Government control is limited. The aim is to directly benefit the public if global crude oil prices fall, but the government levies taxes on the base price. This prevents significant price changes. Currency exchange also impacts prices. If the dollar strengthens against the rupee, importing crude oil becomes more expensive.
America imports 40% of its crude oil needs, while producing the remaining 60% domestically. Iran and Libya also produce large quantities of oil, hence their lower prices.
On Saturday, OPEC countries agreed to increase crude oil production. This led to a drop in crude oil prices to $66.29 per barrel. On Saturday, OPEC+ agreed to increase production by 548,000 barrels per day.