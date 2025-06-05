India's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

450 Million Tonnes of Plastic Produced Globally Plastic production has increased rapidly in the last 70 years. In 1950, only two million tonnes of plastic were produced worldwide. Now, the world produces over 450 million tonnes of plastic.

India Uses 26,000 Tonnes of Plastic Daily In India, approximately 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily. This is more than 13.6 kg per capita. Megacities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata have even higher plastic consumption. Approximately 690 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily in these cities.

Over 100,000 Deaths Due to Plastic According to a study published in the ‘The Lancet EBioMedicine’ journal, the DEHP chemical used to soften plastic caused 350,000 deaths worldwide in 2018. Of these, over 100,000 deaths were recorded in India alone, the highest globally.

Mumbai Floods Attributed to Plastic Waste Globally, 218 million people are at serious risk of flooding due to plastic. This is the plastic accumulating in drains due to improper disposal, blocking drainage systems. The 2025 Mumbai floods were partly attributed to plastic waste, severely impacting the city’s drainage system. This disaster resulted in over 1,000 deaths.