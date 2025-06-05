scriptIndia's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution' | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

India's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

Plastic production has increased rapidly over the past 70 years. In 1950, only two million tonnes of plastic were produced worldwide. Now, the world produces over 450 million tonnes of plastic.

Jun 05, 2025 / 11:59 am

Patrika Desk

World Environment Day 2025

World Environment Day 2025: Today is World Environment Day. In 1972, the United Nations decided to celebrate World Environment Day every year on 5 June. The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1974. It aims to raise awareness about the environment. The theme of World Environment Day 2025 is ‘Eliminating Plastic Pollution’, but liberation from plastic is proving to be a distant dream.

450 Million Tonnes of Plastic Produced Globally

Plastic production has increased rapidly in the last 70 years. In 1950, only two million tonnes of plastic were produced worldwide. Now, the world produces over 450 million tonnes of plastic.

India Uses 26,000 Tonnes of Plastic Daily

In India, approximately 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily. This is more than 13.6 kg per capita. Megacities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata have even higher plastic consumption. Approximately 690 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily in these cities.

Over 100,000 Deaths Due to Plastic

According to a study published in the ‘The Lancet EBioMedicine’ journal, the DEHP chemical used to soften plastic caused 350,000 deaths worldwide in 2018. Of these, over 100,000 deaths were recorded in India alone, the highest globally.

Mumbai Floods Attributed to Plastic Waste

Globally, 218 million people are at serious risk of flooding due to plastic. This is the plastic accumulating in drains due to improper disposal, blocking drainage systems. The 2025 Mumbai floods were partly attributed to plastic waste, severely impacting the city’s drainage system. This disaster resulted in over 1,000 deaths.

Steps Taken by the Indian Government

In 2019, India opposed the dumping of e-waste by developed countries at major conferences held in Geneva (Switzerland). The government also supported the phasing out of illegal plastic dumping and single-use plastics, along with bringing in plastic waste under the prior informed consent procedure of the Basel Convention. During the One Planet Summit held in Paris in 2021, India joined the HAC (High Ambition Coalition). HAC aims to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030. Single-use plastic has also been banned in several parts of the country.

News / National News / India's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

National News

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

in 3 hours

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

10 minutes ago

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

20 minutes ago

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

in 32 minutes

Latest National News

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

National News

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

in 3 hours

India's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

National News

India's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

in 3 hours

Cryptocurrency Investment Scam Defrauds Computer Trader of ₹35 Lakh in Moradabad

National News

Cryptocurrency Investment Scam Defrauds Computer Trader of ₹35 Lakh in Moradabad

in 13 minutes

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

10 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.