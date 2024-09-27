scriptIndia’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people | Latest News | Patrika News
India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

Tourism: The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has estimated a 7.1% annual GDP growth rate for India’s travel and tourism sector over the next decade.

New DelhiSep 27, 2024 / 10:48 am

India’s tourism sector is expected to generate around 39.5 million jobs by the end of the year. Meanwhile, it is expected to reach 42.3 million job opportunities by 2025. This information was provided in a report on Thursday. According to Nalb Servis, a technology and digital talent solutions provider, 31% of these jobs will be direct, including tour guides, hotel staff, and tour operators.
Nalb Servis CEO Sachin Alug said, “Under this, people who will get indirect employment will include local artisans, logistics and transportation operators, supply chain workers, IT support for online booking, data analysis, and landscape maintenance. 69% of the jobs will be in these areas.”
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has estimated a 7.1% annual GDP growth rate for India’s travel and tourism sector over the next decade. This industry has a significant impact on the economy, contributing around $199.6 billion to the country’s GDP. The government has allocated Rs 2,479 crore for tourism in the central budget for 2025, which will further boost this sector.
Alug said, “The multiplier effect of the tourism sector is very strong, as each direct job is expected to create multiple indirect jobs.”

Rising tourism trends highlight increasing interest in adventure and health tourism, as well as culinary tourism, as tourists want to experience local flavors. Spiritual tourism remains a major attraction, drawing both domestic and international tourists to cities like Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Bodh Gaya.
Additionally, India ranks 10th globally in the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-2021 and is expected to rise in the coming years, with a projected 12% increase in the number of nurses, 10% in doctors, and 15% in other healthcare workers. According to the report, another significant trend is the growth of the backpacker hostel market, which caters to young travelers seeking budget-friendly and social options. Alug said this segment will create opportunities for hostel managers, event coordinators, and digital marketers, contributing an additional 5% to the total employment in the tourism sector.

